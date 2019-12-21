Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Faulkner carries W. Carolina past Tennessee Tech 89-76

December 21, 2019 8:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mason Faulkner recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Western Carolina to an 89-76 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Matt Halvorsen added 15 points for Western Carolina (8-3), including a 3-pointer 48 seconds into the game for a lead the Catamounts never lost. Kameron Gibson added 13 points. Carlos Dotson scored 11.

Western Carolina totaled 46 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Jr. Clay had 17 points and five steals for the Golden Eagles (3-9). Larry Kuimi added 14 points. Keishawn Davidson had 11 points.

Advertisement

Western Carolina plays Piedmont at home next Saturday. Tennessee Tech plays Mississippi on the road next Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end