The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Faulkner, Dotson send W Carolina past Chattanooga 87-77

December 3, 2019 10:06 pm
 
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Carlos Dotson scored 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds and Western Carolina beat Chattanooga 87-77 on Tuesday night in a Southern Conference opener.

Western Carolina (6-2) used a 58-point second half to outscore the Mocs (5-4) by 20 after trailing 39-29 at halftime.

Mason Faulkner scored a game-high 31 points for the Catamounts now winners of four straight. Faulkner finished 8-of-19 shooting but was 12 of 16 from the foul line. The Catamounts were 29 of 55 (52.7%) and 21 of 28 (75%) from the line.

The Catamounts outrebounded Chattanooga 39-25 to overcome their 14 turnovers.

Matt Ryan led Chattanooga with 18 points, 16 in the first half, David Jean-Baptiste scored 14, A.J. Caldwell 12 and Maurice Commander 11. The Mocs now have lost three of their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

