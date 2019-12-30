FBC–Belk Bowl Preview Capsule

Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech (8-4) vs Kentucky (7-5), Dec. 31, noon Eastern (ESPN)

Line: Virginia Tech by 3.

Series record: Kentucky leads series 11-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

This is Virginia Tech’s 27th straight bowl game. The Hokies will be looking for their first bowl win since 2016. Kentucky is looking for back-to-back bowl wins after beating Penn State last year in the Citrus Bowl.

KEY MATCHUP

Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker vs. Kentucky pass defense: Hooker leads the Hokies offense with 1,445 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes, but will face a stiff test against the Wildcats pass defense that ranks fourth in the country. Hooker replaced Ryan Willis as the Hokies starting QB after a 2-2 start. … The Hokies may need to rely more heavily on the running game led by Deshawn McClease, who has run for 717 yards and six touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia Tech: WR Damon Hazelton Jr. possesses good speed on the outside and is the team’s leading receiver with 30 catches for 506 yards and seven touchdowns.

Kentucky: QB Lynn Bowden Jr. is the Wildcats’ go-to guy on offense. He started the year as a wide receiver, but moved to quarterback. He leads the team with 1,235 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns and is also first with 30 catches for 348 yards and a touchdown.

FACTS & FIGURES: This is the final year of the Belk Bowl. The game is looking for a new title sponsor. … Virginia Tech is making its second appearance in the Belk Bowl. The Hokies defeated Arkansas 35-24 in 2016 after falling behind 24-0 at halftime. It stands as the largest comeback in school history. … The Hokies allowed Virginia QB Bryce Perkins to rack up 475 yards of offense in their final regular season. … Kentucky will be making its first appearance in the Belk Bowl and in Charlotte overall. … The Wildcats won three straight games, and four of their last five, to end the regular season. … Kentucky has completed only three passes for 21 yards over its past two games. … Kentucky is averaging 274.8 yards rushing per game, while the Hokies are allowing just 123.4 rushing yards per game. … Kentucky DE Calvin Taylor has a team-leading 7 1/2 sacks. … Kentucky won the last matchup 14-7 on Oct. 31, 1987.

