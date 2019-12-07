FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|7
|1
|242
|170
|10
|3
|377
|282
|UCF
|6
|2
|327
|198
|9
|3
|516
|274
|Temple
|5
|3
|207
|213
|8
|4
|329
|282
|South Florida
|2
|6
|158
|245
|4
|8
|250
|347
|East Carolina
|1
|7
|224
|333
|4
|8
|321
|404
|UConn
|0
|8
|121
|361
|2
|10
|227
|486
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|7
|1
|334
|220
|12
|1
|527
|317
|Navy
|7
|1
|333
|182
|9
|2
|432
|266
|SMU
|6
|2
|342
|270
|10
|2
|516
|382
|Tulane
|3
|5
|252
|252
|6
|6
|400
|329
|Houston
|2
|6
|230
|286
|4
|8
|368
|408
|Tulsa
|2
|6
|231
|271
|4
|8
|317
|376
___
Saturday’s Games
Memphis 29, Cincinnati 24
Saturday, Dec. 14
Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia, P.A., 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|370
|84
|13
|0
|605
|138
|Louisville
|5
|3
|282
|305
|7
|5
|392
|406
|Wake Forest
|4
|4
|241
|270
|8
|4
|393
|351
|Boston College
|4
|4
|265
|263
|6
|6
|371
|380
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|207
|210
|6
|6
|349
|342
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|202
|269
|5
|7
|339
|368
|NC State
|1
|7
|129
|288
|4
|8
|265
|361
Coastal
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|6
|2
|249
|186
|9
|4
|421
|344
|Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|262
|212
|8
|4
|371
|284
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|159
|187
|7
|5
|241
|262
|Miami
|4
|4
|210
|183
|6
|6
|334
|249
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|246
|210
|6
|6
|375
|295
|Duke
|3
|5
|207
|239
|5
|7
|303
|350
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|153
|276
|3
|9
|200
|389
___
Saturday’s Games
Clemson 62, Virginia 17
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|8
|1
|365
|237
|12
|1
|562
|319
|Baylor
|8
|1
|294
|177
|11
|2
|457
|251
|Kansas St.
|5
|4
|236
|220
|8
|4
|368
|258
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|4
|253
|253
|8
|4
|401
|324
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|291
|240
|7
|5
|409
|304
|Texas
|5
|4
|289
|275
|7
|5
|420
|347
|TCU
|3
|6
|253
|256
|5
|7
|364
|317
|West Virginia
|3
|6
|176
|268
|5
|7
|247
|346
|Texas Tech
|2
|7
|269
|323
|4
|8
|366
|364
|Kansas
|1
|8
|203
|380
|3
|9
|282
|433
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|277
|186
|10
|3
|386
|272
|Sacramento St.
|7
|1
|282
|178
|9
|4
|464
|292
|Montana
|6
|2
|289
|210
|10
|3
|504
|334
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|278
|161
|10
|3
|452
|279
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|342
|253
|7
|5
|487
|415
|Idaho
|3
|5
|209
|248
|5
|7
|308
|406
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|264
|279
|5
|7
|416
|360
|UC Davis
|3
|5
|236
|250
|5
|7
|344
|352
|N. Arizona
|2
|6
|286
|347
|4
|8
|446
|496
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|194
|255
|3
|8
|277
|375
|Idaho St.
|2
|6
|216
|319
|3
|9
|270
|418
|S. Utah
|2
|6
|206
|280
|3
|9
|295
|451
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|200
|295
|2
|10
|241
|453
___
Saturday’s Games
Weber St. 26, Kennesaw St. 20
Montana 73, SE Louisiana 28
Montana St. 47, Albany (NY) 21
Austin Peay 42, Sacramento St. 28
Friday, Dec. 13
Austin Peay at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Montana at Weber St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|0
|269
|85
|11
|3
|501
|381
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|1
|251
|134
|11
|3
|530
|262
|Charleston Southern
|4
|2
|161
|165
|6
|6
|267
|371
|Campbell
|3
|3
|184
|203
|6
|5
|325
|341
|Hampton
|1
|5
|123
|208
|5
|7
|369
|373
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|5
|165
|221
|3
|9
|287
|434
|Presbyterian
|1
|6
|93
|250
|2
|10
|203
|398
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|9
|0
|436
|116
|13
|0
|633
|163
|Penn St.
|7
|2
|271
|139
|10
|2
|412
|169
|Michigan
|6
|3
|287
|178
|9
|3
|396
|234
|Indiana
|5
|4
|267
|267
|8
|4
|391
|294
|Michigan St.
|4
|5
|178
|238
|6
|6
|264
|272
|Maryland
|1
|8
|144
|376
|3
|9
|303
|416
|Rutgers
|0
|9
|51
|355
|2
|10
|159
|440
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|7
|2
|311
|181
|10
|2
|412
|269
|Wisconsin
|7
|2
|271
|175
|10
|3
|450
|209
|Iowa
|6
|3
|182
|124
|9
|3
|286
|158
|Illinois
|4
|5
|223
|245
|6
|6
|327
|305
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|226
|270
|5
|7
|336
|333
|Purdue
|3
|6
|224
|275
|4
|8
|310
|367
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|114
|246
|3
|9
|196
|283
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 21
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|8
|0
|350
|135
|12
|1
|573
|209
|Albany (NY)
|6
|2
|239
|210
|9
|5
|439
|357
|Villanova
|5
|3
|289
|253
|9
|4
|485
|339
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|172
|172
|6
|5
|222
|221
|Towson
|4
|4
|237
|213
|7
|5
|363
|282
|Maine
|4
|4
|213
|233
|6
|6
|352
|353
|Elon
|4
|4
|213
|196
|5
|6
|276
|297
|Richmond
|4
|4
|181
|218
|5
|7
|275
|333
|Delaware
|3
|5
|183
|240
|5
|7
|278
|344
|William & Mary
|3
|5
|211
|240
|5
|7
|303
|338
|Stony Brook
|2
|6
|179
|236
|5
|7
|292
|328
|Rhode Island
|0
|8
|198
|319
|2
|10
|308
|436
___
Saturday’s Games
James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21
Montana St. 47, Albany (NY) 21
Friday, Dec. 13
N. Iowa at James Madison, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|7
|1
|291
|153
|10
|3
|458
|290
|Marshall
|6
|2
|200
|163
|8
|4
|310
|277
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|196
|141
|8
|4
|307
|241
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|227
|237
|7
|5
|379
|390
|FIU
|3
|5
|200
|237
|6
|6
|318
|320
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|5
|229
|204
|4
|8
|316
|359
|Old Dominion
|0
|8
|116
|254
|1
|11
|195
|358
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|2
|270
|197
|9
|3
|408
|284
|UAB
|6
|2
|204
|150
|9
|4
|307
|271
|Southern Miss.
|5
|3
|226
|172
|7
|5
|333
|311
|North Texas
|3
|5
|247
|241
|4
|8
|367
|390
|UTSA
|3
|5
|168
|261
|4
|8
|244
|407
|Rice
|3
|5
|161
|187
|3
|9
|215
|311
|UTEP
|0
|8
|140
|278
|1
|11
|235
|431
___
Saturday’s Games
FAU 49, UAB 6
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|6
|1
|211
|108
|9
|1
|333
|124
|Yale
|6
|1
|288
|201
|9
|1
|387
|262
|Princeton
|5
|2
|189
|148
|8
|2
|322
|181
|Penn
|3
|4
|152
|222
|5
|5
|245
|298
|Cornell
|3
|4
|157
|165
|4
|6
|206
|207
|Harvard
|2
|5
|180
|159
|4
|6
|296
|228
|Columbia
|2
|5
|138
|224
|3
|7
|193
|286
|Brown
|1
|6
|206
|294
|2
|8
|300
|402
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|2
|215
|180
|8
|5
|321
|367
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|272
|156
|7
|5
|378
|268
|Kent St.
|5
|3
|280
|217
|6
|6
|329
|373
|Ohio
|5
|3
|309
|206
|6
|6
|416
|324
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|139
|321
|3
|9
|192
|463
|Akron
|0
|8
|67
|290
|0
|12
|126
|435
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|302
|195
|8
|5
|415
|348
|W. Michigan
|5
|3
|255
|188
|7
|5
|410
|314
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|283
|239
|5
|7
|418
|377
|N. Illinois
|4
|4
|207
|225
|5
|7
|274
|338
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|234
|243
|6
|6
|349
|364
|Toledo
|3
|5
|189
|292
|6
|6
|327
|386
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) 26, Cent. Michigan 21
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|276
|198
|9
|2
|360
|301
|NC A&T
|6
|2
|329
|118
|8
|3
|393
|205
|SC State
|6
|2
|253
|155
|8
|3
|331
|223
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|3
|210
|201
|7
|4
|268
|285
|Norfolk St.
|4
|4
|254
|202
|5
|7
|347
|349
|NC Central
|3
|5
|140
|217
|4
|8
|210
|328
|Morgan St.
|2
|6
|130
|193
|3
|9
|225
|380
|Howard
|2
|6
|134
|303
|2
|10
|199
|539
|Delaware St.
|1
|7
|122
|261
|2
|10
|235
|369
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|311
|92
|13
|0
|517
|160
|N. Iowa
|6
|2
|195
|157
|10
|4
|315
|248
|Illinois St.
|5
|3
|133
|143
|10
|4
|294
|231
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|236
|156
|8
|5
|386
|217
|S. Illinois
|5
|3
|212
|157
|7
|5
|339
|276
|South Dakota
|4
|4
|266
|229
|5
|7
|363
|389
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|148
|195
|5
|7
|235
|274
|Youngstown St.
|2
|6
|187
|247
|6
|6
|365
|321
|Missouri St.
|1
|7
|117
|267
|1
|10
|170
|397
|W. Illinois
|1
|7
|156
|318
|1
|11
|224
|443
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa 13, S. Dakota St. 10
Illinois St. 24, Cent. Arkansas 14
N. Dakota St. 37, Nicholls 13
Saturday, Dec. 14
Illinois St. at N. Dakota St., Noon
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|5
|3
|155
|127
|9
|3
|228
|154
|Hawaii
|5
|3
|277
|248
|9
|5
|470
|444
|Nevada
|4
|4
|160
|243
|7
|5
|256
|385
|San Jose St.
|2
|6
|245
|278
|5
|7
|361
|383
|Fresno St.
|2
|6
|238
|261
|4
|8
|360
|367
|UNLV
|2
|6
|169
|290
|4
|8
|290
|396
Mountain
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|328
|182
|12
|1
|479
|268
|Air Force
|7
|1
|292
|160
|10
|2
|412
|237
|Utah St.
|6
|2
|222
|219
|7
|5
|339
|348
|Wyoming
|4
|4
|190
|129
|7
|5
|292
|214
|Colorado St.
|3
|5
|205
|213
|4
|8
|343
|374
|New Mexico
|0
|8
|149
|280
|2
|10
|267
|446
___
Saturday’s Games
Boise St. 31, Hawaii 10
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|7
|0
|265
|99
|11
|2
|440
|262
|Robert Morris
|6
|1
|178
|151
|7
|5
|267
|302
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|158
|131
|7
|5
|295
|267
|Duquesne
|4
|3
|146
|169
|6
|5
|245
|260
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|4
|190
|138
|6
|6
|302
|261
|Bryant
|3
|4
|118
|164
|4
|8
|199
|325
|Wagner
|1
|6
|99
|187
|1
|11
|165
|319
|LIU
|0
|7
|77
|192
|0
|10
|97
|289
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|7
|1
|305
|163
|11
|3
|508
|285
|SE Missouri
|7
|1
|235
|176
|9
|4
|358
|324
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|244
|156
|7
|5
|307
|299
|E. Kentucky
|5
|3
|240
|186
|7
|5
|335
|264
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|5
|194
|219
|6
|6
|328
|331
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|5
|203
|278
|6
|6
|348
|422
|Murray St.
|2
|6
|139
|212
|4
|8
|274
|347
|Tennessee St.
|2
|6
|187
|264
|3
|9
|314
|415
|E. Illinois
|1
|7
|158
|251
|1
|11
|177
|364
___
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|8
|1
|297
|153
|11
|2
|467
|204
|California
|4
|5
|163
|215
|7
|5
|241
|265
|Washington
|4
|5
|234
|192
|7
|5
|378
|245
|Oregon St.
|4
|5
|265
|300
|5
|7
|374
|390
|Washington St.
|3
|6
|322
|329
|6
|6
|470
|377
|Stanford
|3
|6
|192
|261
|4
|8
|260
|358
South
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|8
|1
|331
|106
|11
|2
|442
|172
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|313
|250
|8
|4
|398
|333
|Arizona St.
|4
|5
|243
|256
|7
|5
|302
|277
|UCLA
|4
|5
|278
|322
|4
|8
|320
|417
|Colorado
|3
|6
|173
|290
|5
|7
|282
|382
|Arizona
|2
|7
|192
|329
|4
|8
|323
|429
___
Friday’s Games
Oregon 37, Utah 15
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|5
|1
|169
|91
|7
|6
|297
|316
|Lafayette
|4
|2
|109
|117
|4
|8
|221
|319
|Lehigh
|3
|3
|121
|126
|4
|7
|173
|235
|Colgate
|3
|3
|102
|111
|4
|8
|178
|324
|Bucknell
|3
|3
|117
|114
|3
|8
|179
|357
|Fordham
|2
|4
|162
|182
|4
|8
|300
|388
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|96
|135
|5
|6
|266
|183
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|8
|0
|359
|141
|9
|3
|462
|271
|Dayton
|6
|2
|361
|281
|8
|3
|468
|382
|Drake
|6
|2
|249
|184
|6
|5
|273
|279
|Davidson
|5
|3
|278
|190
|8
|4
|420
|248
|Stetson
|4
|4
|180
|226
|7
|4
|352
|288
|Marist
|4
|4
|220
|268
|4
|7
|237
|381
|Morehead St.
|3
|5
|207
|273
|5
|7
|345
|415
|Butler
|2
|6
|177
|278
|3
|9
|238
|428
|Jacksonville
|1
|7
|201
|306
|3
|9
|298
|427
|Valparaiso
|1
|7
|147
|232
|1
|11
|187
|384
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|1
|202
|84
|11
|2
|405
|162
|Florida
|6
|2
|249
|136
|10
|2
|396
|173
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|160
|186
|7
|5
|291
|260
|Kentucky
|3
|5
|145
|160
|7
|5
|316
|221
|Missouri
|3
|5
|143
|179
|6
|6
|304
|233
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|159
|221
|4
|8
|269
|313
|Vanderbilt
|1
|7
|102
|287
|3
|9
|198
|381
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|8
|0
|377
|204
|13
|0
|621
|275
|Alabama
|6
|2
|360
|203
|10
|2
|579
|226
|Auburn
|5
|3
|250
|180
|9
|3
|408
|223
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|202
|224
|7
|5
|360
|272
|Mississippi St.
|3
|5
|186
|256
|6
|6
|331
|337
|Mississippi
|2
|6
|208
|243
|4
|8
|319
|318
|Arkansas
|0
|8
|139
|319
|2
|10
|257
|442
___
Saturday’s Games
LSU 37, Georgia 10
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|7
|1
|290
|140
|8
|4
|387
|265
|Furman
|6
|2
|260
|133
|8
|5
|435
|267
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|257
|227
|6
|6
|315
|360
|The Citadel
|4
|4
|248
|238
|6
|6
|346
|338
|Samford
|4
|4
|252
|276
|5
|7
|387
|453
|VMI
|4
|4
|263
|298
|5
|7
|370
|453
|Mercer
|3
|5
|210
|280
|4
|8
|323
|425
|W. Carolina
|2
|6
|173
|317
|3
|9
|217
|465
|ETSU
|1
|7
|166
|210
|3
|9
|241
|314
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|2
|272
|243
|9
|4
|361
|346
|Nicholls
|7
|2
|295
|230
|9
|5
|391
|381
|SE Louisiana
|6
|3
|339
|211
|8
|5
|476
|382
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|3
|252
|147
|7
|5
|383
|213
|McNeese St.
|5
|4
|248
|213
|7
|5
|313
|311
|Abilene Christian
|4
|5
|232
|233
|5
|7
|336
|343
|Incarnate Word
|4
|5
|260
|297
|5
|7
|358
|417
|Northwestern St.
|3
|6
|262
|312
|3
|9
|303
|452
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|6
|208
|281
|3
|9
|289
|419
|Houston Baptist
|2
|6
|216
|309
|5
|7
|429
|441
|Lamar
|2
|7
|174
|282
|4
|8
|265
|380
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 24, Cent. Arkansas 14
Montana 73, SE Louisiana 28
N. Dakota St. 37, Nicholls 13
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|6
|1
|243
|133
|9
|3
|393
|236
|Alabama St.
|4
|3
|173
|155
|5
|6
|249
|301
|Alabama A&M
|4
|4
|259
|269
|7
|5
|409
|398
|Jackson St.
|3
|5
|210
|279
|4
|8
|313
|429
|MVSU
|1
|6
|101
|225
|2
|9
|178
|319
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|6
|1
|211
|176
|8
|5
|427
|338
|Grambling St.
|6
|3
|304
|195
|6
|5
|327
|246
|Prairie View
|4
|3
|247
|213
|6
|5
|391
|306
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|4
|207
|181
|6
|5
|349
|304
|Texas Southern
|0
|7
|140
|269
|0
|11
|241
|500
___
Saturday’s Games
Alcorn St. 39, Southern U. 24
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|7
|1
|315
|131
|12
|1
|512
|263
|Georgia Southern
|5
|3
|248
|228
|7
|5
|350
|343
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|265
|283
|7
|5
|389
|433
|Troy
|3
|5
|276
|307
|5
|7
|406
|417
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|6
|221
|294
|5
|7
|364
|366
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|281
|131
|10
|3
|504
|259
|Arkansas St.
|5
|3
|290
|281
|7
|5
|404
|418
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|4
|251
|286
|5
|7
|379
|464
|Texas State
|2
|6
|159
|277
|3
|9
|221
|391
|South Alabama
|1
|7
|154
|242
|2
|10
|221
|368
___
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 38
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2
|445
|224
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5
|336
|293
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5
|404
|349
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
|363
|268
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|260
|492
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|237
|632
___
INDEPENDENTS
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Alabama
|1
|0
|41
|21
|4
|7
|288
|369
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|232
|250
|7
|5
|319
|342
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|341
|231
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.