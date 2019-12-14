FBC Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 7 1 242 170 10 3 377 282 UCF 6 2 327 198 9 3 516 274 Temple 5 3 207 213 8 4 329 282 South Florida 2 6 158 245 4 8 250 347 East Carolina 1 7 224 333 4 8 321 404 UConn 0 8 121 361 2 10 227 486

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 7 1 334 220 12 1 527 317 Navy 7 1 333 182 10 2 463 273 SMU 6 2 342 270 10 2 516 382 Tulane 3 5 252 252 6 6 400 329 Houston 2 6 230 286 4 8 368 408 Tulsa 2 6 231 271 4 8 317 376

Saturday’s Games

Navy 31, Army 7

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 8 0 370 84 13 0 605 138 Louisville 5 3 282 305 7 5 392 406 Wake Forest 4 4 241 270 8 4 393 351 Boston College 4 4 265 263 6 6 371 380 Florida St. 4 4 207 210 6 6 349 342 Syracuse 2 6 202 269 5 7 339 368 NC State 1 7 129 288 4 8 265 361

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 6 2 249 186 9 4 421 344 Virginia Tech 5 3 262 212 8 4 371 284 Pittsburgh 4 4 159 187 7 5 241 262 Miami 4 4 210 183 6 6 334 249 North Carolina 4 4 246 210 6 6 375 295 Duke 3 5 207 239 5 7 303 350 Georgia Tech 2 6 153 276 3 9 200 389

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 8 1 365 237 12 1 562 319 Baylor 8 1 294 177 11 2 457 251 Kansas St. 5 4 236 220 8 4 368 258 Oklahoma St. 5 4 253 253 8 4 401 324 Iowa St. 5 4 291 240 7 5 409 304 Texas 5 4 289 275 7 5 420 347 TCU 3 6 253 256 5 7 364 317 West Virginia 3 6 176 268 5 7 247 346 Texas Tech 2 7 269 323 4 8 366 364 Kansas 1 8 203 380 3 9 282 433

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Weber St. 7 1 277 186 11 3 403 282 Sacramento St. 7 1 282 178 9 4 464 292 Montana St. 6 2 278 161 11 3 476 289 Montana 6 2 289 210 10 4 514 351 E. Washington 6 2 342 253 7 5 487 415 Idaho 3 5 209 248 5 7 308 406 Portland St. 3 5 264 279 5 7 416 360 UC Davis 3 5 236 250 5 7 344 352 N. Arizona 2 6 286 347 4 8 446 496 Cal Poly 2 6 194 255 3 8 277 375 Idaho St. 2 6 216 319 3 9 270 418 S. Utah 2 6 206 280 3 9 295 451 N. Colorado 2 6 200 295 2 10 241 453

Friday’s Games

Montana St. 24, Austin Peay 10

Weber St. 17, Montana 10

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 6 0 269 85 11 3 501 381 Kennesaw St. 5 1 251 134 11 3 530 262 Charleston Southern 4 2 161 165 6 6 267 371 Campbell 3 3 184 203 6 5 325 341 Hampton 1 5 123 208 5 7 369 373 Gardner-Webb 1 5 165 221 3 9 287 434 Presbyterian 1 6 93 250 2 10 203 398

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 9 0 436 116 13 0 633 163 Penn St. 7 2 271 139 10 2 412 169 Michigan 6 3 287 178 9 3 396 234 Indiana 5 4 267 267 8 4 391 294 Michigan St. 4 5 178 238 6 6 264 272 Maryland 1 8 144 376 3 9 303 416 Rutgers 0 9 51 355 2 10 159 440

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Minnesota 7 2 311 181 10 2 412 269 Wisconsin 7 2 271 175 10 3 450 209 Iowa 6 3 182 124 9 3 286 158 Illinois 4 5 223 245 6 6 327 305 Nebraska 3 6 226 270 5 7 336 333 Purdue 3 6 224 275 4 8 310 367 Northwestern 1 8 114 246 3 9 196 283

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 8 0 350 135 13 1 590 209 Albany (NY) 6 2 239 210 9 5 439 357 Villanova 5 3 289 253 9 4 485 339 New Hampshire 5 3 172 172 6 5 222 221 Towson 4 4 237 213 7 5 363 282 Maine 4 4 213 233 6 6 352 353 Elon 4 4 213 196 5 6 276 297 Richmond 4 4 181 218 5 7 275 333 Delaware 3 5 183 240 5 7 278 344 William & Mary 3 5 211 240 5 7 303 338 Stony Brook 2 6 179 236 5 7 292 328 Rhode Island 0 8 198 319 2 10 308 436

Friday’s Games

James Madison 17, N. Iowa 0

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 7 1 291 153 10 3 458 290 Marshall 6 2 200 163 8 4 310 277 W. Kentucky 6 2 196 141 8 4 307 241 Charlotte 5 3 227 237 7 5 379 390 FIU 3 5 200 237 6 6 318 320 Middle Tennessee 3 5 229 204 4 8 316 359 Old Dominion 0 8 116 254 1 11 195 358

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 6 2 270 197 9 3 408 284 UAB 6 2 204 150 9 4 307 271 Southern Miss. 5 3 226 172 7 5 333 311 North Texas 3 5 247 241 4 8 367 390 UTSA 3 5 168 261 4 8 244 407 Rice 3 5 161 187 3 9 215 311 UTEP 0 8 140 278 1 11 235 431

Friday, Dec. 20

Buffalo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

SMU at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

FIU vs. Arkansas St. at Montgomery, A.L., 5:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. vs. UAB at New Orleans, L.A., 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23

UCF vs. Marshall at Tampa, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 6 1 211 108 9 1 333 124 Yale 6 1 288 201 9 1 387 262 Princeton 5 2 189 148 8 2 322 181 Penn 3 4 152 222 5 5 245 298 Cornell 3 4 157 165 4 6 206 207 Harvard 2 5 180 159 4 6 296 228 Columbia 2 5 138 224 3 7 193 286 Brown 1 6 206 294 2 8 300 402

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 6 2 215 180 8 5 321 367 Buffalo 5 3 272 156 7 5 378 268 Kent St. 5 3 280 217 6 6 329 373 Ohio 5 3 309 206 6 6 416 324 Bowling Green 2 6 139 321 3 9 192 463 Akron 0 8 67 290 0 12 126 435

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 6 2 302 195 8 5 415 348 W. Michigan 5 3 255 188 7 5 410 314 Ball St. 4 4 283 239 5 7 418 377 N. Illinois 4 4 207 225 5 7 274 338 E. Michigan 3 5 234 243 6 6 349 364 Toledo 3 5 189 292 6 6 327 386

Friday, Dec. 20

Utah St. vs. Kent St. at Frisco, T.X., 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 7 1 276 198 9 2 360 301 NC A&T 6 2 329 118 8 3 393 205 SC State 6 2 253 155 8 3 331 223 Bethune-Cookman 5 3 210 201 7 4 268 285 Norfolk St. 4 4 254 202 5 7 347 349 NC Central 3 5 140 217 4 8 210 328 Morgan St. 2 6 130 193 3 9 225 380 Howard 2 6 134 303 2 10 199 539 Delaware St. 1 7 122 261 2 10 235 369

Saturday, Dec. 21

Alcorn St. vs. NC A&T at Atlanta, G.A., Noon

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 8 0 311 92 14 0 526 163 N. Iowa 6 2 195 157 10 5 315 265 Illinois St. 5 3 133 143 10 5 297 240 S. Dakota St. 5 3 236 156 8 5 386 217 S. Illinois 5 3 212 157 7 5 339 276 South Dakota 4 4 266 229 5 7 363 389 Indiana St. 3 5 148 195 5 7 235 274 Youngstown St. 2 6 187 247 6 6 365 321 Missouri St. 1 7 117 267 1 10 170 397 W. Illinois 1 7 156 318 1 11 224 443

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 9, Illinois St. 3

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 5 3 155 127 9 3 228 154 Hawaii 5 3 277 248 9 5 470 444 Nevada 4 4 160 243 7 5 256 385 San Jose St. 2 6 245 278 5 7 361 383 Fresno St. 2 6 238 261 4 8 360 367 UNLV 2 6 169 290 4 8 290 396

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 8 0 328 182 12 1 479 268 Air Force 7 1 292 160 10 2 412 237 Utah St. 6 2 222 219 7 5 339 348 Wyoming 4 4 190 129 7 5 292 214 Colorado St. 3 5 205 213 4 8 343 374 New Mexico 0 8 149 280 2 10 267 446

Saturday, Dec. 21

Cent. Michigan vs. San Diego St. at Albuquerque, N.M., 2 p.m.

Boise St. vs. Washington at Las Vegas, N.V., 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 7 0 265 99 11 2 440 262 Robert Morris 6 1 178 151 7 5 267 302 Sacred Heart 4 3 158 131 7 5 295 267 Duquesne 4 3 146 169 6 5 245 260 St. Francis (Pa.) 3 4 190 138 6 6 302 261 Bryant 3 4 118 164 4 8 199 325 Wagner 1 6 99 187 1 11 165 319 LIU 0 7 77 192 0 10 97 289

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 7 1 305 163 11 4 518 309 SE Missouri 7 1 235 176 9 4 358 324 UT Martin 6 2 244 156 7 5 307 299 E. Kentucky 5 3 240 186 7 5 335 264 Jacksonville St. 3 5 194 219 6 6 328 331 Tennessee Tech 3 5 203 278 6 6 348 422 Murray St. 2 6 139 212 4 8 274 347 Tennessee St. 2 6 187 264 3 9 314 415 E. Illinois 1 7 158 251 1 11 177 364

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 8 1 297 153 11 2 467 204 California 4 5 163 215 7 5 241 265 Washington 4 5 234 192 7 5 378 245 Oregon St. 4 5 265 300 5 7 374 390 Washington St. 3 6 322 329 6 6 470 377 Stanford 3 6 192 261 4 8 260 358

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah 8 1 331 106 11 2 442 172 Southern Cal 7 2 313 250 8 4 398 333 Arizona St. 4 5 243 256 7 5 302 277 UCLA 4 5 278 322 4 8 320 417 Colorado 3 6 173 290 5 7 282 382 Arizona 2 7 192 329 4 8 323 429

Saturday, Dec. 21

Boise St. vs. Washington at Las Vegas, N.V., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 5 1 169 91 7 6 297 316 Lafayette 4 2 109 117 4 8 221 319 Lehigh 3 3 121 126 4 7 173 235 Colgate 3 3 102 111 4 8 178 324 Bucknell 3 3 117 114 3 8 179 357 Fordham 2 4 162 182 4 8 300 388 Georgetown 1 5 96 135 5 6 266 183

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego 8 0 359 141 9 3 462 271 Dayton 6 2 361 281 8 3 468 382 Drake 6 2 249 184 6 5 273 279 Davidson 5 3 278 190 8 4 420 248 Stetson 4 4 180 226 7 4 352 288 Marist 4 4 220 268 4 7 237 381 Morehead St. 3 5 207 273 5 7 345 415 Butler 2 6 177 278 3 9 238 428 Jacksonville 1 7 201 306 3 9 298 427 Valparaiso 1 7 147 232 1 11 187 384

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 7 1 202 84 11 2 405 162 Florida 6 2 249 136 10 2 396 173 Tennessee 5 3 160 186 7 5 291 260 Kentucky 3 5 145 160 7 5 316 221 Missouri 3 5 143 179 6 6 304 233 South Carolina 3 5 159 221 4 8 269 313 Vanderbilt 1 7 102 287 3 9 198 381

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA LSU 8 0 377 204 13 0 621 275 Alabama 6 2 360 203 10 2 579 226 Auburn 5 3 250 180 9 3 408 223 Texas A&M 4 4 202 224 7 5 360 272 Mississippi St. 3 5 186 256 6 6 331 337 Mississippi 2 6 208 243 4 8 319 318 Arkansas 0 8 139 319 2 10 257 442

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 7 1 290 140 8 4 387 265 Furman 6 2 260 133 8 5 435 267 Chattanooga 5 3 257 227 6 6 315 360 The Citadel 4 4 248 238 6 6 346 338 Samford 4 4 252 276 5 7 387 453 VMI 4 4 263 298 5 7 370 453 Mercer 3 5 210 280 4 8 323 425 W. Carolina 2 6 173 317 3 9 217 465 ETSU 1 7 166 210 3 9 241 314

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 7 2 272 243 9 4 361 346 Nicholls 7 2 295 230 9 5 391 381 SE Louisiana 6 3 339 211 8 5 476 382 Sam Houston St. 6 3 252 147 7 5 383 213 McNeese St. 5 4 248 213 7 5 313 311 Abilene Christian 4 5 232 233 5 7 336 343 Incarnate Word 4 5 260 297 5 7 358 417 Northwestern St. 3 6 262 312 3 9 303 452 Stephen F. Austin 3 6 208 281 3 9 289 419 Houston Baptist 2 6 216 309 5 7 429 441 Lamar 2 7 174 282 4 8 265 380

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 6 1 243 133 9 3 393 236 Alabama St. 4 3 173 155 5 6 249 301 Alabama A&M 4 4 259 269 7 5 409 398 Jackson St. 3 5 210 279 4 8 313 429 MVSU 1 6 101 225 2 9 178 319

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 6 1 211 176 8 5 427 338 Grambling St. 6 3 304 195 6 5 327 246 Prairie View 4 3 247 213 6 5 391 306 Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 4 207 181 6 5 349 304 Texas Southern 0 7 140 269 0 11 241 500

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 7 1 315 131 12 1 512 263 Georgia Southern 5 3 248 228 7 5 350 343 Georgia St. 4 4 265 283 7 5 389 433 Troy 3 5 276 307 5 7 406 417 Coastal Carolina 2 6 221 294 5 7 364 366

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 281 131 10 3 504 259 Arkansas St. 5 3 290 281 7 5 404 418 Louisiana-Monroe 4 4 251 286 5 7 379 464 Texas State 2 6 159 277 3 9 221 391 South Alabama 1 7 154 242 2 10 221 368

Saturday, Dec. 21

Liberty vs. Georgia Southern at Orlando, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

FIU vs. Arkansas St. at Montgomery, A.L., 5:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. vs. UAB at New Orleans, L.A., 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 10 2 445 224 BYU 0 0 0 0 7 5 336 293 Liberty 0 0 0 0 7 5 404 349 Army 0 0 0 0 5 8 370 299 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 2 10 260 492 UMass 0 0 0 0 1 11 237 632

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Alabama 1 0 41 21 4 7 288 369 North Dakota 5 3 232 250 7 5 319 342 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 6 5 341 231

