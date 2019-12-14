Listen Live Sports

...

FBC Glance

December 14, 2019 6:00 pm
 
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 7 1 242 170 10 3 377 282
UCF 6 2 327 198 9 3 516 274
Temple 5 3 207 213 8 4 329 282
South Florida 2 6 158 245 4 8 250 347
East Carolina 1 7 224 333 4 8 321 404
UConn 0 8 121 361 2 10 227 486

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 7 1 334 220 12 1 527 317
Navy 7 1 333 182 10 2 463 273
SMU 6 2 342 270 10 2 516 382
Tulane 3 5 252 252 6 6 400 329
Houston 2 6 230 286 4 8 368 408
Tulsa 2 6 231 271 4 8 317 376

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy 31, Army 7

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 8 0 370 84 13 0 605 138
Louisville 5 3 282 305 7 5 392 406
Wake Forest 4 4 241 270 8 4 393 351
Boston College 4 4 265 263 6 6 371 380
Florida St. 4 4 207 210 6 6 349 342
Syracuse 2 6 202 269 5 7 339 368
NC State 1 7 129 288 4 8 265 361

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia 6 2 249 186 9 4 421 344
Virginia Tech 5 3 262 212 8 4 371 284
Pittsburgh 4 4 159 187 7 5 241 262
Miami 4 4 210 183 6 6 334 249
North Carolina 4 4 246 210 6 6 375 295
Duke 3 5 207 239 5 7 303 350
Georgia Tech 2 6 153 276 3 9 200 389

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 8 1 365 237 12 1 562 319
Baylor 8 1 294 177 11 2 457 251
Kansas St. 5 4 236 220 8 4 368 258
Oklahoma St. 5 4 253 253 8 4 401 324
Iowa St. 5 4 291 240 7 5 409 304
Texas 5 4 289 275 7 5 420 347
TCU 3 6 253 256 5 7 364 317
West Virginia 3 6 176 268 5 7 247 346
Texas Tech 2 7 269 323 4 8 366 364
Kansas 1 8 203 380 3 9 282 433

___

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Weber St. 7 1 277 186 11 3 403 282
Sacramento St. 7 1 282 178 9 4 464 292
Montana St. 6 2 278 161 11 3 476 289
Montana 6 2 289 210 10 4 514 351
E. Washington 6 2 342 253 7 5 487 415
Idaho 3 5 209 248 5 7 308 406
Portland St. 3 5 264 279 5 7 416 360
UC Davis 3 5 236 250 5 7 344 352
N. Arizona 2 6 286 347 4 8 446 496
Cal Poly 2 6 194 255 3 8 277 375
Idaho St. 2 6 216 319 3 9 270 418
S. Utah 2 6 206 280 3 9 295 451
N. Colorado 2 6 200 295 2 10 241 453

___

Friday’s Games

Montana St. 24, Austin Peay 10

Weber St. 17, Montana 10

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Monmouth (NJ) 6 0 269 85 11 3 501 381
Kennesaw St. 5 1 251 134 11 3 530 262
Charleston Southern 4 2 161 165 6 6 267 371
Campbell 3 3 184 203 6 5 325 341
Hampton 1 5 123 208 5 7 369 373
Gardner-Webb 1 5 165 221 3 9 287 434
Presbyterian 1 6 93 250 2 10 203 398

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 9 0 436 116 13 0 633 163
Penn St. 7 2 271 139 10 2 412 169
Michigan 6 3 287 178 9 3 396 234
Indiana 5 4 267 267 8 4 391 294
Michigan St. 4 5 178 238 6 6 264 272
Maryland 1 8 144 376 3 9 303 416
Rutgers 0 9 51 355 2 10 159 440

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Minnesota 7 2 311 181 10 2 412 269
Wisconsin 7 2 271 175 10 3 450 209
Iowa 6 3 182 124 9 3 286 158
Illinois 4 5 223 245 6 6 327 305
Nebraska 3 6 226 270 5 7 336 333
Purdue 3 6 224 275 4 8 310 367
Northwestern 1 8 114 246 3 9 196 283

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 8 0 350 135 13 1 590 209
Albany (NY) 6 2 239 210 9 5 439 357
Villanova 5 3 289 253 9 4 485 339
New Hampshire 5 3 172 172 6 5 222 221
Towson 4 4 237 213 7 5 363 282
Maine 4 4 213 233 6 6 352 353
Elon 4 4 213 196 5 6 276 297
Richmond 4 4 181 218 5 7 275 333
Delaware 3 5 183 240 5 7 278 344
William & Mary 3 5 211 240 5 7 303 338
Stony Brook 2 6 179 236 5 7 292 328
Rhode Island 0 8 198 319 2 10 308 436

___

Friday’s Games

James Madison 17, N. Iowa 0

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 7 1 291 153 10 3 458 290
Marshall 6 2 200 163 8 4 310 277
W. Kentucky 6 2 196 141 8 4 307 241
Charlotte 5 3 227 237 7 5 379 390
FIU 3 5 200 237 6 6 318 320
Middle Tennessee 3 5 229 204 4 8 316 359
Old Dominion 0 8 116 254 1 11 195 358

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana Tech 6 2 270 197 9 3 408 284
UAB 6 2 204 150 9 4 307 271
Southern Miss. 5 3 226 172 7 5 333 311
North Texas 3 5 247 241 4 8 367 390
UTSA 3 5 168 261 4 8 244 407
Rice 3 5 161 187 3 9 215 311
UTEP 0 8 140 278 1 11 235 431

___

Friday, Dec. 20

Buffalo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

SMU at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

FIU vs. Arkansas St. at Montgomery, A.L., 5:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. vs. UAB at New Orleans, L.A., 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23

UCF vs. Marshall at Tampa, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 6 1 211 108 9 1 333 124
Yale 6 1 288 201 9 1 387 262
Princeton 5 2 189 148 8 2 322 181
Penn 3 4 152 222 5 5 245 298
Cornell 3 4 157 165 4 6 206 207
Harvard 2 5 180 159 4 6 296 228
Columbia 2 5 138 224 3 7 193 286
Brown 1 6 206 294 2 8 300 402

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 6 2 215 180 8 5 321 367
Buffalo 5 3 272 156 7 5 378 268
Kent St. 5 3 280 217 6 6 329 373
Ohio 5 3 309 206 6 6 416 324
Bowling Green 2 6 139 321 3 9 192 463
Akron 0 8 67 290 0 12 126 435

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Michigan 6 2 302 195 8 5 415 348
W. Michigan 5 3 255 188 7 5 410 314
Ball St. 4 4 283 239 5 7 418 377
N. Illinois 4 4 207 225 5 7 274 338
E. Michigan 3 5 234 243 6 6 349 364
Toledo 3 5 189 292 6 6 327 386

___

Friday, Dec. 20

Utah St. vs. Kent St. at Frisco, T.X., 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 7 1 276 198 9 2 360 301
NC A&T 6 2 329 118 8 3 393 205
SC State 6 2 253 155 8 3 331 223
Bethune-Cookman 5 3 210 201 7 4 268 285
Norfolk St. 4 4 254 202 5 7 347 349
NC Central 3 5 140 217 4 8 210 328
Morgan St. 2 6 130 193 3 9 225 380
Howard 2 6 134 303 2 10 199 539
Delaware St. 1 7 122 261 2 10 235 369

___

Saturday, Dec. 21

Alcorn St. vs. NC A&T at Atlanta, G.A., Noon

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 8 0 311 92 14 0 526 163
N. Iowa 6 2 195 157 10 5 315 265
Illinois St. 5 3 133 143 10 5 297 240
S. Dakota St. 5 3 236 156 8 5 386 217
S. Illinois 5 3 212 157 7 5 339 276
South Dakota 4 4 266 229 5 7 363 389
Indiana St. 3 5 148 195 5 7 235 274
Youngstown St. 2 6 187 247 6 6 365 321
Missouri St. 1 7 117 267 1 10 170 397
W. Illinois 1 7 156 318 1 11 224 443

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 9, Illinois St. 3

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 5 3 155 127 9 3 228 154
Hawaii 5 3 277 248 9 5 470 444
Nevada 4 4 160 243 7 5 256 385
San Jose St. 2 6 245 278 5 7 361 383
Fresno St. 2 6 238 261 4 8 360 367
UNLV 2 6 169 290 4 8 290 396

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 8 0 328 182 12 1 479 268
Air Force 7 1 292 160 10 2 412 237
Utah St. 6 2 222 219 7 5 339 348
Wyoming 4 4 190 129 7 5 292 214
Colorado St. 3 5 205 213 4 8 343 374
New Mexico 0 8 149 280 2 10 267 446

___

Saturday, Dec. 21

Cent. Michigan vs. San Diego St. at Albuquerque, N.M., 2 p.m.

Boise St. vs. Washington at Las Vegas, N.V., 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 7 0 265 99 11 2 440 262
Robert Morris 6 1 178 151 7 5 267 302
Sacred Heart 4 3 158 131 7 5 295 267
Duquesne 4 3 146 169 6 5 245 260
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 4 190 138 6 6 302 261
Bryant 3 4 118 164 4 8 199 325
Wagner 1 6 99 187 1 11 165 319
LIU 0 7 77 192 0 10 97 289

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Austin Peay 7 1 305 163 11 4 518 309
SE Missouri 7 1 235 176 9 4 358 324
UT Martin 6 2 244 156 7 5 307 299
E. Kentucky 5 3 240 186 7 5 335 264
Jacksonville St. 3 5 194 219 6 6 328 331
Tennessee Tech 3 5 203 278 6 6 348 422
Murray St. 2 6 139 212 4 8 274 347
Tennessee St. 2 6 187 264 3 9 314 415
E. Illinois 1 7 158 251 1 11 177 364

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 8 1 297 153 11 2 467 204
California 4 5 163 215 7 5 241 265
Washington 4 5 234 192 7 5 378 245
Oregon St. 4 5 265 300 5 7 374 390
Washington St. 3 6 322 329 6 6 470 377
Stanford 3 6 192 261 4 8 260 358

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah 8 1 331 106 11 2 442 172
Southern Cal 7 2 313 250 8 4 398 333
Arizona St. 4 5 243 256 7 5 302 277
UCLA 4 5 278 322 4 8 320 417
Colorado 3 6 173 290 5 7 282 382
Arizona 2 7 192 329 4 8 323 429

___

Saturday, Dec. 21

Boise St. vs. Washington at Las Vegas, N.V., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 5 1 169 91 7 6 297 316
Lafayette 4 2 109 117 4 8 221 319
Lehigh 3 3 121 126 4 7 173 235
Colgate 3 3 102 111 4 8 178 324
Bucknell 3 3 117 114 3 8 179 357
Fordham 2 4 162 182 4 8 300 388
Georgetown 1 5 96 135 5 6 266 183

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego 8 0 359 141 9 3 462 271
Dayton 6 2 361 281 8 3 468 382
Drake 6 2 249 184 6 5 273 279
Davidson 5 3 278 190 8 4 420 248
Stetson 4 4 180 226 7 4 352 288
Marist 4 4 220 268 4 7 237 381
Morehead St. 3 5 207 273 5 7 345 415
Butler 2 6 177 278 3 9 238 428
Jacksonville 1 7 201 306 3 9 298 427
Valparaiso 1 7 147 232 1 11 187 384

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 7 1 202 84 11 2 405 162
Florida 6 2 249 136 10 2 396 173
Tennessee 5 3 160 186 7 5 291 260
Kentucky 3 5 145 160 7 5 316 221
Missouri 3 5 143 179 6 6 304 233
South Carolina 3 5 159 221 4 8 269 313
Vanderbilt 1 7 102 287 3 9 198 381

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
LSU 8 0 377 204 13 0 621 275
Alabama 6 2 360 203 10 2 579 226
Auburn 5 3 250 180 9 3 408 223
Texas A&M 4 4 202 224 7 5 360 272
Mississippi St. 3 5 186 256 6 6 331 337
Mississippi 2 6 208 243 4 8 319 318
Arkansas 0 8 139 319 2 10 257 442

___

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 7 1 290 140 8 4 387 265
Furman 6 2 260 133 8 5 435 267
Chattanooga 5 3 257 227 6 6 315 360
The Citadel 4 4 248 238 6 6 346 338
Samford 4 4 252 276 5 7 387 453
VMI 4 4 263 298 5 7 370 453
Mercer 3 5 210 280 4 8 323 425
W. Carolina 2 6 173 317 3 9 217 465
ETSU 1 7 166 210 3 9 241 314

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 7 2 272 243 9 4 361 346
Nicholls 7 2 295 230 9 5 391 381
SE Louisiana 6 3 339 211 8 5 476 382
Sam Houston St. 6 3 252 147 7 5 383 213
McNeese St. 5 4 248 213 7 5 313 311
Abilene Christian 4 5 232 233 5 7 336 343
Incarnate Word 4 5 260 297 5 7 358 417
Northwestern St. 3 6 262 312 3 9 303 452
Stephen F. Austin 3 6 208 281 3 9 289 419
Houston Baptist 2 6 216 309 5 7 429 441
Lamar 2 7 174 282 4 8 265 380

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 6 1 243 133 9 3 393 236
Alabama St. 4 3 173 155 5 6 249 301
Alabama A&M 4 4 259 269 7 5 409 398
Jackson St. 3 5 210 279 4 8 313 429
MVSU 1 6 101 225 2 9 178 319

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern U. 6 1 211 176 8 5 427 338
Grambling St. 6 3 304 195 6 5 327 246
Prairie View 4 3 247 213 6 5 391 306
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 4 207 181 6 5 349 304
Texas Southern 0 7 140 269 0 11 241 500

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Appalachian St. 7 1 315 131 12 1 512 263
Georgia Southern 5 3 248 228 7 5 350 343
Georgia St. 4 4 265 283 7 5 389 433
Troy 3 5 276 307 5 7 406 417
Coastal Carolina 2 6 221 294 5 7 364 366

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 281 131 10 3 504 259
Arkansas St. 5 3 290 281 7 5 404 418
Louisiana-Monroe 4 4 251 286 5 7 379 464
Texas State 2 6 159 277 3 9 221 391
South Alabama 1 7 154 242 2 10 221 368

___

Saturday, Dec. 21

Liberty vs. Georgia Southern at Orlando, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

FIU vs. Arkansas St. at Montgomery, A.L., 5:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. vs. UAB at New Orleans, L.A., 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 10 2 445 224
BYU 0 0 0 0 7 5 336 293
Liberty 0 0 0 0 7 5 404 349
Army 0 0 0 0 5 8 370 299
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 2 10 260 492
UMass 0 0 0 0 1 11 237 632

___

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Alabama 1 0 41 21 4 7 288 369
North Dakota 5 3 232 250 7 5 319 342
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 6 5 341 231

___

