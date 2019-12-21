FBC Glance

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|7
|1
|242
|170
|10
|3
|377
|282
|UCF
|6
|2
|327
|198
|9
|3
|516
|274
|Temple
|5
|3
|207
|213
|8
|4
|329
|282
|South Florida
|2
|6
|158
|245
|4
|8
|250
|347
|East Carolina
|1
|7
|224
|333
|4
|8
|321
|404
|UConn
|0
|8
|121
|361
|2
|10
|227
|486
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|7
|1
|334
|220
|12
|1
|527
|317
|Navy
|7
|1
|333
|182
|10
|2
|463
|273
|SMU
|6
|2
|342
|270
|10
|3
|544
|434
|Tulane
|3
|5
|252
|252
|6
|6
|400
|329
|Houston
|2
|6
|230
|286
|4
|8
|368
|408
|Tulsa
|2
|6
|231
|271
|4
|8
|317
|376
___
North Carolina vs. Temple at Annapolis, M.D., Noon
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|370
|84
|13
|0
|605
|138
|Louisville
|5
|3
|282
|305
|7
|5
|392
|406
|Wake Forest
|4
|4
|241
|270
|8
|4
|393
|351
|Boston College
|4
|4
|265
|263
|6
|6
|371
|380
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|207
|210
|6
|6
|349
|342
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|202
|269
|5
|7
|339
|368
|NC State
|1
|7
|129
|288
|4
|8
|265
|361
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|6
|2
|249
|186
|9
|4
|421
|344
|Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|262
|212
|8
|4
|371
|284
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|159
|187
|7
|5
|241
|262
|Miami
|4
|4
|210
|183
|6
|6
|334
|249
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|246
|210
|6
|6
|375
|295
|Duke
|3
|5
|207
|239
|5
|7
|303
|350
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|153
|276
|3
|9
|200
|389
___
Louisiana Tech vs. Miami at Shreveport, L.A., 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. E. Michigan at Detroit, M.I., 8 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Wake Forest at Bronx, N.Y., 3:20 p.m.
Mississippi St. vs. Louisville at Nashville, T.N., 4 p.m.
Florida vs. Virginia at Miami Gardens, F.L., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|8
|1
|365
|237
|12
|1
|562
|319
|Baylor
|8
|1
|294
|177
|11
|2
|457
|251
|Kansas St.
|5
|4
|236
|220
|8
|4
|368
|258
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|4
|253
|253
|8
|4
|401
|324
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|291
|240
|7
|5
|409
|304
|Texas
|5
|4
|289
|275
|7
|5
|420
|347
|TCU
|3
|6
|253
|256
|5
|7
|364
|317
|West Virginia
|3
|6
|176
|268
|5
|7
|247
|346
|Texas Tech
|2
|7
|269
|323
|4
|8
|366
|364
|Kansas
|1
|8
|203
|380
|3
|9
|282
|433
___
Notre Dame vs. Iowa St. at Orlando, F.L., Noon
Oklahoma vs. LSU at Atlanta, G.A., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|277
|186
|11
|4
|417
|312
|Sacramento St.
|7
|1
|282
|178
|9
|4
|464
|292
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|278
|161
|11
|4
|490
|331
|Montana
|6
|2
|289
|210
|10
|4
|514
|351
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|342
|253
|7
|5
|487
|415
|Idaho
|3
|5
|209
|248
|5
|7
|308
|406
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|264
|279
|5
|7
|416
|360
|UC Davis
|3
|5
|236
|250
|5
|7
|344
|352
|N. Arizona
|2
|6
|286
|347
|4
|8
|446
|496
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|194
|255
|3
|8
|277
|375
|Idaho St.
|2
|6
|216
|319
|3
|9
|270
|418
|S. Utah
|2
|6
|206
|280
|3
|9
|295
|451
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|200
|295
|2
|10
|241
|453
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|0
|269
|85
|11
|3
|501
|381
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|1
|251
|134
|11
|3
|530
|262
|Charleston Southern
|4
|2
|161
|165
|6
|6
|267
|371
|Campbell
|3
|3
|184
|203
|6
|5
|325
|341
|Hampton
|1
|5
|123
|208
|5
|7
|369
|373
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|5
|165
|221
|3
|9
|287
|434
|Presbyterian
|1
|6
|93
|250
|2
|10
|203
|398
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|9
|0
|436
|116
|13
|0
|633
|163
|Penn St.
|7
|2
|271
|139
|10
|2
|412
|169
|Michigan
|6
|3
|287
|178
|9
|3
|396
|234
|Indiana
|5
|4
|267
|267
|8
|4
|391
|294
|Michigan St.
|4
|5
|178
|238
|6
|6
|264
|272
|Maryland
|1
|8
|144
|376
|3
|9
|303
|416
|Rutgers
|0
|9
|51
|355
|2
|10
|159
|440
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|7
|2
|311
|181
|10
|2
|412
|269
|Wisconsin
|7
|2
|271
|175
|10
|3
|450
|209
|Iowa
|6
|3
|182
|124
|9
|3
|286
|158
|Illinois
|4
|5
|223
|245
|6
|6
|327
|305
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|226
|270
|5
|7
|336
|333
|Purdue
|3
|6
|224
|275
|4
|8
|310
|367
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|114
|246
|3
|9
|196
|283
___
Southern Cal vs. Iowa at San Diego, C.A., 8 p.m.
Memphis vs. Penn St. at Arlington, T.X., Noon
Clemson vs. Ohio St. at Glendale, A.Z., 8 p.m.
California vs. Illinois at Santa Clara, C.A., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|8
|0
|350
|135
|14
|1
|620
|223
|Albany (NY)
|6
|2
|239
|210
|9
|5
|439
|357
|Villanova
|5
|3
|289
|253
|9
|4
|485
|339
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|172
|172
|6
|5
|222
|221
|Towson
|4
|4
|237
|213
|7
|5
|363
|282
|Maine
|4
|4
|213
|233
|6
|6
|352
|353
|Elon
|4
|4
|213
|196
|5
|6
|276
|297
|Richmond
|4
|4
|181
|218
|5
|7
|275
|333
|Delaware
|3
|5
|183
|240
|5
|7
|278
|344
|William & Mary
|3
|5
|211
|240
|5
|7
|303
|338
|Stony Brook
|2
|6
|179
|236
|5
|7
|292
|328
|Rhode Island
|0
|8
|198
|319
|2
|10
|308
|436
___
James Madison 30, Weber St. 14
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|7
|1
|291
|153
|11
|3
|510
|318
|Marshall
|6
|2
|200
|163
|8
|4
|310
|277
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|196
|141
|8
|4
|307
|241
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|227
|237
|7
|6
|388
|421
|FIU
|3
|5
|200
|237
|6
|7
|344
|354
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|5
|229
|204
|4
|8
|316
|359
|Old Dominion
|0
|8
|116
|254
|1
|11
|195
|358
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|2
|270
|197
|9
|3
|408
|284
|UAB
|6
|2
|204
|150
|9
|5
|324
|302
|Southern Miss.
|5
|3
|226
|172
|7
|5
|333
|311
|North Texas
|3
|5
|247
|241
|4
|8
|367
|390
|UTSA
|3
|5
|168
|261
|4
|8
|244
|407
|Rice
|3
|5
|161
|187
|3
|9
|215
|311
|UTEP
|0
|8
|140
|278
|1
|11
|235
|431
___
Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9
FAU 52, SMU 28
Arkansas St. 34, FIU 26
Appalachian St. 31, UAB 17
UCF vs. Marshall at Tampa, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|6
|1
|211
|108
|9
|1
|333
|124
|Yale
|6
|1
|288
|201
|9
|1
|387
|262
|Princeton
|5
|2
|189
|148
|8
|2
|322
|181
|Penn
|3
|4
|152
|222
|5
|5
|245
|298
|Cornell
|3
|4
|157
|165
|4
|6
|206
|207
|Harvard
|2
|5
|180
|159
|4
|6
|296
|228
|Columbia
|2
|5
|138
|224
|3
|7
|193
|286
|Brown
|1
|6
|206
|294
|2
|8
|300
|402
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|2
|215
|180
|8
|5
|321
|367
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|272
|156
|8
|5
|409
|277
|Kent St.
|5
|3
|280
|217
|7
|6
|380
|414
|Ohio
|5
|3
|309
|206
|6
|6
|416
|324
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|139
|321
|3
|9
|192
|463
|Akron
|0
|8
|67
|290
|0
|12
|126
|435
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|302
|195
|8
|6
|426
|396
|W. Michigan
|5
|3
|255
|188
|7
|5
|410
|314
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|283
|239
|5
|7
|418
|377
|N. Illinois
|4
|4
|207
|225
|5
|7
|274
|338
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|234
|243
|6
|6
|349
|364
|Toledo
|3
|5
|189
|292
|6
|6
|327
|386
___
Kent St. 51, Utah St. 41
Pittsburgh vs. E. Michigan at Detroit, M.I., 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky vs. W. Michigan at Dallas, T.X., 12:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|276
|198
|9
|2
|360
|301
|NC A&T
|6
|2
|329
|118
|9
|3
|457
|249
|SC State
|6
|2
|253
|155
|8
|3
|331
|223
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|3
|210
|201
|7
|4
|268
|285
|Norfolk St.
|4
|4
|254
|202
|5
|7
|347
|349
|NC Central
|3
|5
|140
|217
|4
|8
|210
|328
|Morgan St.
|2
|6
|130
|193
|3
|9
|225
|380
|Howard
|2
|6
|134
|303
|2
|10
|199
|539
|Delaware St.
|1
|7
|122
|261
|2
|10
|235
|369
___
NC A&T 64, Alcorn St. 44
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|311
|92
|15
|0
|568
|177
|N. Iowa
|6
|2
|195
|157
|10
|5
|315
|265
|Illinois St.
|5
|3
|133
|143
|10
|5
|297
|240
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|236
|156
|8
|5
|386
|217
|S. Illinois
|5
|3
|212
|157
|7
|5
|339
|276
|South Dakota
|4
|4
|266
|229
|5
|7
|363
|389
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|148
|195
|5
|7
|235
|274
|Youngstown St.
|2
|6
|187
|247
|6
|6
|365
|321
|Missouri St.
|1
|7
|117
|267
|1
|10
|170
|397
|W. Illinois
|1
|7
|156
|318
|1
|11
|224
|443
___
N. Dakota St. 42, Montana St. 14
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|5
|3
|155
|127
|10
|3
|276
|165
|Hawaii
|5
|3
|277
|248
|9
|5
|470
|444
|Nevada
|4
|4
|160
|243
|7
|5
|256
|385
|San Jose St.
|2
|6
|245
|278
|5
|7
|361
|383
|Fresno St.
|2
|6
|238
|261
|4
|8
|360
|367
|UNLV
|2
|6
|169
|290
|4
|8
|290
|396
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|328
|182
|12
|2
|486
|306
|Air Force
|7
|1
|292
|160
|10
|2
|412
|237
|Utah St.
|6
|2
|222
|219
|7
|6
|380
|399
|Wyoming
|4
|4
|190
|129
|7
|5
|292
|214
|Colorado St.
|3
|5
|205
|213
|4
|8
|343
|374
|New Mexico
|0
|8
|149
|280
|2
|10
|267
|446
___
San Diego St. 48, Cent. Michigan 11
Washington 38, Boise St. 7
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|7
|0
|265
|99
|11
|2
|440
|262
|Robert Morris
|6
|1
|178
|151
|7
|5
|267
|302
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|158
|131
|7
|5
|295
|267
|Duquesne
|4
|3
|146
|169
|6
|5
|245
|260
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|4
|190
|138
|6
|6
|302
|261
|Bryant
|3
|4
|118
|164
|4
|8
|199
|325
|Wagner
|1
|6
|99
|187
|1
|11
|165
|319
|LIU
|0
|7
|77
|192
|0
|10
|97
|289
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|7
|1
|305
|163
|11
|4
|518
|309
|SE Missouri
|7
|1
|235
|176
|9
|4
|358
|324
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|244
|156
|7
|5
|307
|299
|E. Kentucky
|5
|3
|240
|186
|7
|5
|335
|264
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|5
|194
|219
|6
|6
|328
|331
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|5
|203
|278
|6
|6
|348
|422
|Murray St.
|2
|6
|139
|212
|4
|8
|274
|347
|Tennessee St.
|2
|6
|187
|264
|3
|9
|314
|415
|E. Illinois
|1
|7
|158
|251
|1
|11
|177
|364
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|8
|1
|297
|153
|11
|2
|467
|204
|Washington
|4
|5
|234
|192
|8
|5
|416
|252
|California
|4
|5
|163
|215
|7
|5
|241
|265
|Oregon St.
|4
|5
|265
|300
|5
|7
|374
|390
|Washington St.
|3
|6
|322
|329
|6
|6
|470
|377
|Stanford
|3
|6
|192
|261
|4
|8
|260
|358
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|8
|1
|331
|106
|11
|2
|442
|172
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|313
|250
|8
|4
|398
|333
|Arizona St.
|4
|5
|243
|256
|7
|5
|302
|277
|UCLA
|4
|5
|278
|322
|4
|8
|320
|417
|Colorado
|3
|6
|173
|290
|5
|7
|282
|382
|Arizona
|2
|7
|192
|329
|4
|8
|323
|429
___
Washington 38, Boise St. 7
Air Force vs. Washington St. at Phoenix, A.Z., 10:15 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|5
|1
|169
|91
|7
|6
|297
|316
|Lafayette
|4
|2
|109
|117
|4
|8
|221
|319
|Lehigh
|3
|3
|121
|126
|4
|7
|173
|235
|Colgate
|3
|3
|102
|111
|4
|8
|178
|324
|Bucknell
|3
|3
|117
|114
|3
|8
|179
|357
|Fordham
|2
|4
|162
|182
|4
|8
|300
|388
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|96
|135
|5
|6
|266
|183
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|8
|0
|359
|141
|9
|3
|462
|271
|Dayton
|6
|2
|361
|281
|8
|3
|468
|382
|Drake
|6
|2
|249
|184
|6
|5
|273
|279
|Davidson
|5
|3
|278
|190
|8
|4
|420
|248
|Stetson
|4
|4
|180
|226
|7
|4
|352
|288
|Marist
|4
|4
|220
|268
|4
|7
|237
|381
|Morehead St.
|3
|5
|207
|273
|5
|7
|345
|415
|Butler
|2
|6
|177
|278
|3
|9
|238
|428
|Jacksonville
|1
|7
|201
|306
|3
|9
|298
|427
|Valparaiso
|1
|7
|147
|232
|1
|11
|187
|384
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|1
|202
|84
|11
|2
|405
|162
|Florida
|6
|2
|249
|136
|10
|2
|396
|173
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|160
|186
|7
|5
|291
|260
|Kentucky
|3
|5
|145
|160
|7
|5
|316
|221
|Missouri
|3
|5
|143
|179
|6
|6
|304
|233
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|159
|221
|4
|8
|269
|313
|Vanderbilt
|1
|7
|102
|287
|3
|9
|198
|381
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|8
|0
|377
|204
|13
|0
|621
|275
|Alabama
|6
|2
|360
|203
|10
|2
|579
|226
|Auburn
|5
|3
|250
|180
|9
|3
|408
|223
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|202
|224
|7
|5
|360
|272
|Mississippi St.
|3
|5
|186
|256
|6
|6
|331
|337
|Mississippi
|2
|6
|208
|243
|4
|8
|319
|318
|Arkansas
|0
|8
|139
|319
|2
|10
|257
|442
___
Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M at Houston, T.X., 6:45 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. LSU at Atlanta, G.A., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|7
|1
|290
|140
|8
|4
|387
|265
|Furman
|6
|2
|260
|133
|8
|5
|435
|267
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|257
|227
|6
|6
|315
|360
|The Citadel
|4
|4
|248
|238
|6
|6
|346
|338
|Samford
|4
|4
|252
|276
|5
|7
|387
|453
|VMI
|4
|4
|263
|298
|5
|7
|370
|453
|Mercer
|3
|5
|210
|280
|4
|8
|323
|425
|W. Carolina
|2
|6
|173
|317
|3
|9
|217
|465
|ETSU
|1
|7
|166
|210
|3
|9
|241
|314
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|2
|272
|243
|9
|4
|361
|346
|Nicholls
|7
|2
|295
|230
|9
|5
|391
|381
|SE Louisiana
|6
|3
|339
|211
|8
|5
|476
|382
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|3
|252
|147
|7
|5
|383
|213
|McNeese St.
|5
|4
|248
|213
|7
|5
|313
|311
|Abilene Christian
|4
|5
|232
|233
|5
|7
|336
|343
|Incarnate Word
|4
|5
|260
|297
|5
|7
|358
|417
|Northwestern St.
|3
|6
|262
|312
|3
|9
|303
|452
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|6
|208
|281
|3
|9
|289
|419
|Houston Baptist
|2
|6
|216
|309
|5
|7
|429
|441
|Lamar
|2
|7
|174
|282
|4
|8
|265
|380
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|6
|1
|243
|133
|9
|4
|437
|300
|Alabama St.
|4
|3
|173
|155
|5
|6
|249
|301
|Alabama A&M
|4
|4
|259
|269
|7
|5
|409
|398
|Jackson St.
|3
|5
|210
|279
|4
|8
|313
|429
|MVSU
|1
|6
|101
|225
|2
|9
|178
|319
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|6
|1
|211
|176
|8
|5
|427
|338
|Grambling St.
|6
|3
|304
|195
|6
|5
|327
|246
|Prairie View
|4
|3
|247
|213
|6
|5
|391
|306
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|4
|207
|181
|6
|5
|349
|304
|Texas Southern
|0
|7
|140
|269
|0
|11
|241
|500
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|7
|1
|315
|131
|13
|1
|543
|280
|Georgia Southern
|5
|3
|248
|228
|7
|6
|366
|366
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|265
|283
|7
|5
|389
|433
|Troy
|3
|5
|276
|307
|5
|7
|406
|417
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|6
|221
|294
|5
|7
|364
|366
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|281
|131
|10
|3
|504
|259
|Arkansas St.
|5
|3
|290
|281
|8
|5
|438
|444
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|4
|251
|286
|5
|7
|379
|464
|Texas State
|2
|6
|159
|277
|3
|9
|221
|391
|South Alabama
|1
|7
|154
|242
|2
|10
|221
|368
___
Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16
Arkansas St. 34, FIU 26
Appalachian St. 31, UAB 17
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2
|445
|224
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5
|427
|365
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5
|336
|293
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|8
|370
|299
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|260
|492
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|237
|632
___
Hawaii vs. BYU at Honolulu, H.I., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Alabama
|1
|0
|41
|21
|4
|7
|288
|369
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|232
|250
|7
|5
|319
|342
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|341
|231
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.