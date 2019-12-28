Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fields carries Arkansas St. past Freed-Hardeman 84-73

December 28, 2019 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Caleb Fields had 15 points off the bench to lead Arkansas State to an 84-73 win over Freed-Hardeman on Saturday.

Canberk Kus and Melo Eggleston had 12 points each for Arkansas State (10-3). J.J. Matthews had 10 points and Malik Brevard grabbed 10 rebounds to go with his nine points.

Arkansas State put up 42 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Konstantin Dotsenko had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the NAIA Lions. Yuryk Lazard added 16 points and eight rebounds. Bryan Battle had 15 points.

Advertisement

Arkansas State takes on Texas-Arlington at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama