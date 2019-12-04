Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FIFA: Agent got $650M from international transfers in 2019

December 4, 2019 7:08 am
 
< a min read
      

ZURICH (AP) — Soccer player agents took more than $650 million in commissions from international transfers in 2019 — a near-20% rise, FIFA said Wednesday.

FIFA published the annual figures amid a dispute with agents about proposed limits on their fees due to take effect in 2021. FIFA has approved capping fees from transfers at 10%, and 3% of player salaries.

Some agents have said they were not properly consulted about the changes, which FIFA has worked on over several years.

FIFA said the latest figures amount to an annual record. They do not include fees from transfers when a player moved between two clubs in the same country, such as Barcelona buying Antoine Griezmann from Atlético Madrid.

Advertisement

FIFA figures show more than 80% of all commissions from players moving in cross-border transfers were paid by clubs from Italy, England, Germany, Portugal, Spain and France.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified