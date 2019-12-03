Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FIFA bans 3rd Afghan soccer official in sexual abuse scandal

December 3, 2019 9:34 am
 
< a min read
      

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has banned a third Afghanistan soccer official implicated in a sexual abuse scandal alleged by women’s national team players.

FIFA says its ethics committee judges banned Mohammad Hanif Sediqi Rustam from soccer for five years for failing to report complaints over several years. Soccer officials have a duty to disclose wrongdoing.

Sediqi Rustam was a secretarial assistant to the now-disgraced Keramuudin Karim, the former Afghan soccer body president. FIFA banned Karim for life in June after several players accused him of repeated sexual abuse.

Sediqi Rustam’s five-year ban and 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,125) fine are the same sanctions FIFA imposed in October on Sayed Aghazada, the former general secretary of Afghan soccer.

Advertisement

Aghazada was elected this year to the Asian Football Confederation executive committee despite the allegations. He is no longer listed as a member of the ruling panel.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified