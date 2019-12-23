Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fight Schedule

December 23, 2019 5:26 pm
 
2 min read
      
Dec. 28

At Marseille, France, Arsen Goulamirian vs. Constantin Bejenaru, 12, for Goulamirian’s WBA Super World cruiserweight title.

At State Farm Arena, Atlanta (SHO), Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, 12, for the vacant WBA World lightweight title; Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack, 12, for Pascal’s WBA World light heavyweight title; Angelo Leo vs. Cesar Juarez, 12, super bantamweights; Jose Uzcategui vs. Lionell Thompson, 10, super middleweights; Petros Ananyan vs. Juan Heraldez, 10, super lightweights; Malik Hawkins vs. Darwin Price, 10, super lightweights; Ahmed Elbiali vs. Brian Vera, 10, light heavyweights.

Dec. 31

At Tokyo, Kazuto Ioka vs. Jeyvier Cintron, 12, for Ioka’s WBO super flyweight title; Kosei Tanaka vs. Wulan Tuolehazi, 12, for Tanaka’s WBO flyweight title.

2020
Jan. 10

At Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City, N.J. (SHO), Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Keith Hunter, 10, super lightweights.

Advertisement
Jan. 11

At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, N.J. (ESPN), Jesse Hart vs Joe Smith Jr., 10, light heavyweights; Rob Brant vs. Habib Ahmed, 10, middleweights.

At Alamodome, San Antonio, Jaime Munguia vs. Gary O’Sullivan, 12, middleweights.

Jan. 17

At WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa (SHO), Vladimir Shishkin vs. Ulises Sierra, 10, super middleweights; Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Adrian Estrella, 10, super lightweights.

Jan. 18

At Liacouras Center, Philadelphia (FOX), Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario, 12, for Williams’ IBF/IBO/WBA Super World super welterweight titles; Chris Colbert vs. Jezreel Corales, 12, for vacant WBA interim junior lightweight title.

Jan. 25

At Barclays Center, New York (SHO), Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach, 12, welterweights; Jarrett Hurd vs. Francisco Santana, 10, super welterweights; Stephen Fulton vs. Arnold Khegai, 12, super bantamweights.

Feb. 1

At Haikou, China (ESPN), Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol, 12, for Ramirez’s WBC World/WBO super lightweight titles.

Feb. 15

At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (FOX), Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz, 12, for Plant’s IBF super middleweight title; Bryant Perrella vs. Abel Ramos, 10, welterweights

Feb. 22

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas (PPV), Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, 12, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon