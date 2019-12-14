Listen Live Sports

Fire sends smoke through roof of new Texas Rangers stadium

December 14, 2019 11:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A crate of materials caught fire inside the new Texas Rangers’ ballpark that is under construction, sending black smoke through the stadium’s retractable roof Saturday.

The Arlington Fire Department tweeted that the fire was located and contained in the upper sections of the stadium. The fire department and Manhattan Construction Group said there were no injuries.

Manhattan Construction said materials staged in the roof area caught fire, but were quickly contained and extinguished. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Greg McClure, senior vice president of Manhattan Construction, told The Dallas Morning News that no determination had been made if the fire will cause any delays to work on the stadium.

The new $1.2 billion stadium is scheduled to open in March.

The Rangers are scheduled to play in the stadium for the first time March 23, in an exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Their first regular season home game is March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

