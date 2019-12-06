Flagg, A&M host Texas

Texas (7-1) vs. Texas A&M (3-4)

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Matt Coleman III and Texas will battle Savion Flagg and Texas A&M. Coleman has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.8 over his last five games. Flagg is averaging 10.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Texas A&M’s Flagg has averaged 11 points and 4.6 rebounds while Wendell Mitchell has put up 9.6 points. For the Longhorns, Coleman has averaged 13.8 points and 4.9 assists while Jericho Sims has put up 9.1 points and seven rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Coleman has connected on 50 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Longhorns. Texas A&M has an assist on 29 of 48 field goals (60.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Texas has assists on 48 of 80 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas defense has allowed only 59.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 23rd-lowest figure in the country. The Texas A&M offense has averaged just 57.1 points through seven games (ranked 250th among Division I teams).

