Flames-Avalanche Sum

Calgary 0 2 2 1—5 Colorado 1 1 2 0—4

First Period_1, Colorado, Graves 5 (Compher, Donskoi), 4:32.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Ryan 5 (Kylington, Dube), 9:33. 3, Colorado, Nichushkin 5 (Nieto, Graves), 10:04. 4, Calgary, Tkachuk 12 (Giordano, Lindholm), 16:04 (pp).

Third Period_5, Calgary, Mangiapane 6 (Tkachuk, Lindholm), 0:12. 6, Calgary, Frolik 2 (Rieder, Jankowski), 1:39. 7, Colorado, MacKinnon 19 (Calvert, Cole), 3:59. 8, Colorado, Donskoi 13 (Burakovsky, MacKinnon), 10:45.

Overtime_9, Calgary, Monahan 9 (Dube, Giordano), 2:09.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-10-11-2_33. Colorado 9-12-11_32.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 3; Colorado 0 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 14-7-4 (32 shots-28 saves). Colorado, Francouz 7-2-1 (33-28).

A_17,588 (18,007). T_2:34.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

