Flames-Coyotes Sum

Calgary 2 2 1—5 Arizona 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Calgary, Frolik 3 (Rinaldo), 2:11. 2, Calgary, Gaudreau 7 (Ryan), 4:03.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Rinaldo 2 (Frolik), 5:28. 4, Calgary, Monahan 10 (Backlund, Hamonic), 14:18. 5, Arizona, Chychrun 7, 19:49.

Third Period_6, Calgary, Lucic 3 (Andersson, Hanifin), 14:32 (pp). 7, Arizona, Kessel 7 (Stepan, Keller), 19:28 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-14-5_29. Arizona 15-16-17_48.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 3; Arizona 1 of 1.

Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 3-5-0 (48 shots-46 saves). Arizona, Raanta 5-5-2 (29-24).

A_11,198 (17,125). T_2:26.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Andrew Smith.

