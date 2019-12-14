Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Fleck gives Sheffield United 2-0 win over Aston Villa in EPL

December 14, 2019 1:08 pm
 
SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — John Fleck scored twice as Sheffield United climbed provisionally into fifth place in the Premier League by beating fellow promoted side Aston Villa 2-0 on Saturday.

After an uneventful first half, Fleck put the hosts ahead in the 50th minute by steering home an assist by John Lundstram. Fleck added the second by finishing off a move he started himself in the 73rd, getting on the end of a flick by David McGoldrick and drilling the ball confidently past Tom Heaton.

Villa had a chance to get back in the game after VAR awarded a penalty for handball by John Egan, but Jack Grealish belted the resulting spot kick against the crossbar.

Sheffield leapfrogged Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham into fifth place in the standings, although all three of those teams have a chance to overtake Chris Wilder’s side on Sunday.

Relegation-threatened Aston Villa has 15 points from 17 games.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

