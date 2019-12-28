Fleming, Shuler lead Charleston Southern’s 108-52 romp

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Dontrell Shuler scored 20 and 19 points, respectively, six players reached double-figure scoring and Charleston Southern walloped Piedmont International 108-52 Saturday to close out its nonconference schedule.

Fleming was 8-of-14 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season, Shuler was 8-for-12 shooting. Nate Louis scored 17 points, Deontaye Buskey 15, Travis Anderson 14 and Ty Jones 12 for the Buccaneers (6-6).

Curtis Coleman led the visiting Bruins with 20 points

Fleming scored 12 seconds into the game, Charleston Southern never trailed, raced off to a 24-4 early lead and shot 59% (41-for-69) against Piedmont International of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Charleston Southern scored 32 points off of 23 turnovers, had 14 steals, 29 assists on 41 baskets and dominated in the paint, 46-26. Seven Buccaneers had at least one steal, Shuler leading with three.

Charleston Southern opens Big South Conference play Jan. 2, hosting South Carolina Upstate.

