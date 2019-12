By The Associated Press

Record: 2-3

Dec. 21, 2019 Camellia Bowl — Arkansas St. 34, FIU 26

Dec. 21, 2018 Bahamas Bowl — FIU 35, Toledo 32

Dec. 21, 2017 Gasparilla Bowl — Temple 28, FIU 3

Dec. 20, 2011 Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl — Marshall 20, FIU 10

Advertisement

Dec. 26, 2010 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl — FIU 34, Toledo 32

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.