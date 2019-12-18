Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flowers leads Western Michigan over Aquinas College 84-61

December 18, 2019 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Michael Flowers scored 16 points as Western Michigan easily beat Aquinas College 84-61 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Johnson added 15 points for Western Michigan (7-5). Adrian Martin added 10 points.

Western Michigan scored a season-best 48 points in the first half, a season best, against the NAIA Saints.

Gabe Overway had 12 points for the Saints. Myles Patten and Andrew Myers scored 11 points each.

Advertisement

The Broncos are 5-1 at home for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Western Michigan matches up against Michigan State on the road next Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted