Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers-Avalanche Sum

December 12, 2019 12:18 am
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia 0 0 1—1
Colorado 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Colorado, Calvert 6 (Bellemare, Nichushkin), 5:21.

Second Period_2, Colorado, Rantanen 7 (MacKinnon, Compher), 16:05.

Third Period_3, Colorado, Rantanen 8 (Kadri, Rosen), 2:31. 4, Philadelphia, Giroux 10 (Voracek, Couturier), 14:48.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-17-8_33. Colorado 13-5-10_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Colorado 0 of 2.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 10-6-3 (28 shots-25 saves). Colorado, Francouz 8-2-1 (33-32).

A_17,905 (18,007). T_2:26.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein