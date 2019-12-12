Flyers-Avalanche Sums

Philadelphia 0 0 1—1 Colorado 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Colorado, Calvert 6 (Nichushkin, Bellemare), 5:21. Penalties_Niskanen, PHI, (interference), 7:02; Landeskog, COL, (hooking), 7:40; Hagg, PHI, (cross checking), 11:54.

Second Period_2, Colorado, Rantanen 7 (MacKinnon, Compher), 16:05. Penalties_None.

Third Period_3, Colorado, Rantanen 8 (Rosen, Kadri), 2:31. 4, Philadelphia, Giroux 10 (Couturier, Voracek), 14:48. Penalties_MacKinnon, COL, (tripping), 6:07.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-17-8_33. Colorado 13-5-9_27.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Colorado 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 10-6-3 (27 shots-24 saves). Colorado, Francouz 8-2-1 (33-32).

A_17,905 (18,007). T_2:26.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Andrew Smith.

