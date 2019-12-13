Listen Live Sports

Flyers F Lindblom out rest of the season with rare cancer

December 13, 2019 5:06 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones.

The 23-year-old from Sweden had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season. Lindblom has 30 goals in 134 career games over two-plus seasons with the Flyers. The Flyers had said earlier this week only that Lindblom would miss games because of an upper-body injury.

“The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said Friday.

The Flyers said they will have no further comment and asked “that Oskar be afforded a period of privacy so that he may focus his efforts on his treatment and a return to full health.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

