The Associated Press
 
Flyers-Jets Sum

December 15, 2019 8:13 pm
 
Philadelphia 0 2 1—3
Winnipeg 2 4 1—7

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Ehlers 14 (Wheeler, Roslovic), 4:57. 2, Winnipeg, Sbisa 2 (Pionk, Lowry), 11:49.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Niskanen 4 (Hayes, van Riemsdyk), 4:15 (pp). 4, Winnipeg, Wheeler 9 (Scheifele, Morrissey), 10:34 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Scheifele 15 (Wheeler, Pionk), 13:15 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Shaw 1 (Bourque, Shore), 14:35. 7, Winnipeg, Laine 10 (Connor), 14:51. 8, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 8 (Provorov, Hayes), 19:32.

Third Period_9, Winnipeg, Connor 14 (Pionk, Scheifele), 6:43 (pp). 10, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 5 (Aube-Kubel, Couturier), 9:41.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-11-11_32. Winnipeg 8-9-7_24.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 1; Winnipeg 3 of 5.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 10-7-3 (7 shots-6 saves), Elliott 7-4-2 (17-11). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 16-8-2 (32-29).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:26.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Travis Toomey.

