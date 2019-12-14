Listen Live Sports

Flyers-Wild Sum

December 14, 2019 9:37 pm
 
Philadelphia 1 0 0—1
Minnesota 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 7 (Frost), 1:34. 2, Minnesota, Parise 13 (Donato, Fiala), 6:16. 3, Minnesota, Staal 10 (Suter, Brodin), 7:51.

Second Period_4, Minnesota, Staal 11, 9:47 (pp).

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Soucy 4 (Brodin), 17:46.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 5-3-10_18. Minnesota 7-8-13_28.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 5.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 10-7-3 (27 shots-24 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 9-4-2 (18-17).

A_17,140 (18,064). T_2:23.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brandon Gawryletz.

