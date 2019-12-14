Flyers-Wild Sums

Philadelphia 1 0 0—1 Minnesota 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 7 (Frost), 1:34. 2, Minnesota, Parise 13 (Fiala, Donato), 6:16. 3, Minnesota, Staal 10 (Suter, Brodin), 7:51. Penalties_Pitlick, PHI, served by Voracek, (high sticking), 18:18.

Second Period_4, Minnesota, Staal 11, 9:47. Penalties_Gostisbehere, PHI, (hooking), 4:57; Niskanen, PHI, (tripping), 14:55; Menell, MIN, (tripping), 17:19; Foligno, MIN, Major (), 19:06; Farabee, PHI, Major (), 19:06.

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Soucy 4 (Brodin), 17:46 (sh). Penalties_Fiala, MIN, (tripping), 3:50; van Riemsdyk, PHI, (tripping), 4:42; Stewart, PHI, (slashing), 9:14; Fiala, MIN, (holding), 15:47.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 5-3-10_18. Minnesota 7-8-13_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 5.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 10-7-3 (27 shots-24 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 9-4-2 (18-17).

A_17,140 (18,064). T_2:23.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brandon Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.