Ford C. Frick Award Recipients

December 11, 2019 12:31 pm
 
2020 — Ken Harrelson

2019 — Al Helfer

2018 — Bob Costas

2017 — Bill King

2016 — Graham McNamee

2015 — Dick Enberg

2014 — Eric Nadel

2013 — Tom Cheek

2012 — Tim McCarver

2011 — Dave Van Horne

2010 — Jon Miller

2009 — Tony Kubek

2008 — Dave Niehaus

2007 — Denny Matthews

2006 — Gene Elston

2005 — Jerry Coleman

2004 — Lon Simmons

2003 — Bob Uecker

2002 — Harry Kalas

2001 — Felo Ramirez

2000 — Marty Brennaman

1999 — Arch McDonald

1998 — Jaime Jarrin

1997 — Jimmy Dudley

1996 — Herb Carneal

1995 — Bob Wolff

1994 — Bob Murphy

1993 — Chuck Thompson

1992 — Milo Hamilton

1991 — Joe Garagiola

1990 — By Saam

1989 — Harry Caray

1988 — Lindsey Nelson

1987 — Jack Buck

1986 — Bob Prince

1985 — Buck Canel

1984 — Curt Gowdy

1983 — Jack Brickhouse

1982 — Vin Scully

1981 — Ernie Harwell

1980 — Russ Hodges

1979 — Bob Elson

1978 — Mel Allen and Red Barber

