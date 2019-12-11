Ford C. Frick Award Recipients

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
2020 — Ken Harrelson
2019 — Al Helfer
2018 — Bob Costas
2017 — Bill King
2016 — Graham McNamee
Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.
2015 — Dick Enberg
2014 — Eric Nadel
2013 — Tom Cheek
2012 — Tim McCarver
2011 — Dave Van Horne
2010 — Jon Miller
Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.
2009 — Tony Kubek
2008 — Dave Niehaus
2007 — Denny Matthews
2006 — Gene Elston
2005 — Jerry Coleman
2004 — Lon Simmons
2003 — Bob Uecker
2002 — Harry Kalas
2001 — Felo Ramirez
2000 — Marty Brennaman
1999 — Arch McDonald
1998 — Jaime Jarrin
1997 — Jimmy Dudley
1996 — Herb Carneal
1995 — Bob Wolff
1994 — Bob Murphy
1993 — Chuck Thompson
1992 — Milo Hamilton
1991 — Joe Garagiola
1990 — By Saam
1989 — Harry Caray
1988 — Lindsey Nelson
1987 — Jack Buck
1986 — Bob Prince
1985 — Buck Canel
1984 — Curt Gowdy
1983 — Jack Brickhouse
1982 — Vin Scully
1981 — Ernie Harwell
1980 — Russ Hodges
1979 — Bob Elson
1978 — Mel Allen and Red Barber
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.