Ford hits 4 of Wisconsin hits 13 3s in 65-37 win over Rider

December 31, 2019 9:00 pm
 
1 min read
      

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Aleem Ford led a barrage from the 3-point line Tuesday night, Nate Reuvers was dominant in the paint, and Wisconsin shook off a slow start to beat Rider 65-37.

Reuvers led the Badgers with 15 points, while Ford scored 14, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Overall, the Badgers shot 13 of 31 from 3 with Brad Davison and Brevin Pritzl each hitting three on their way to 11 points apiece.

The teams combined to shoot 2 for 22 over the first seven minutes of the game. Wisconsin (8-5) eventually found its shooting touch, Rider (7-4) did not.

The Broncs came into the game shooting 44% overall, including 32% from 3-point range.

But their 11 first-half points were a season low both for the Broncs and a Wisconsin opponent. Rider shot 16.7% from the floor in the first half and made just five field goals while going 0 for 7 from behind the arc. All were also season lows for a Wisconsin opponent.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin hit four straight 3-pointers to open the second half, giving the Badgers more points in 3 minutes than Rider scored in the first 20. That pushed Wisconsin’s lead to 34-16 as the game quickly got out of hand.

BIG PICTURE

Rider: It’s a tough task for any Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference team to take on the Badgers, who are now 9-1 all-time against the MAAC. Shooting as poorly as Rider did to start the game snuffed out any chances of an upset.

Wisconsin: Rider was a final nonconference tuneup for the Badgers before Big Ten play kicks in full-time. Life is going to get a lot tougher starting Friday with a trip to No. 5 Ohio State.

UP NEXT

Rider: Hosts Siena on Sunday.

Wisconsin: Travels to Ohio State on Friday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25ni

