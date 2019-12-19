Fordham goes up against JMU

James Madison (6-4) vs. Fordham (5-5)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays Fordham in a non-conference matchup. James Madison easily beat Charleston Southern by 21 on Monday, while Fordham is coming off of a 66-61 loss to Tennessee State on Sunday.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Fordham has relied on senior leadership while James Madison has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Chuba Ohams, Antwon Portley and Erten Gazi have collectively scored 51 percent of Fordham’s points this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have scored 52 percent of the team’s points this year and 67 percent of all Dukes points over their last five.MIGHTY MATT: Lewis has connected on 32.4 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.6 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: James Madison’s Banks has attempted 72 3-pointers and connected on 41.7 percent of them, and is 20 of 43 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: Fordham has scored 58.3 points per game and allowed 63 over a three-game home losing streak.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat James Madison offense has averaged 75.6 possessions per game, the 23rd-most in Division I. Fordham has not been as uptempo as the Dukes and is averaging only 65.7 possessions per game (ranked 322nd, nationally).

