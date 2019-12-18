Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former NHL player dies of workplace accident injuries

December 18, 2019 9:32 am
 
< a min read
      

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The family of former NHL player Scot Kleinendorst says he has died of injuries suffered in a workplace accident in northern Minnesota.

Kleinendorst suffered severe brain trauma and numerous broken bones at UPM Blandin paper plant in Grand Rapids on Dec. 7. He was airlifted to a Duluth hospital.

His daughter, Kelby Kleinendorst, wrote on a CaringBridge website that her father died Tuesday. He was 59.

“Making the decision to let Scot pass was extremely hard, because of the unspeakable grief and unfillable void we now have to endure,” the family said. “However, making this decision was easy when it came to what Scot would ask us to do for him if he could. Of that we are certain.”

Advertisement

The accident remains under investigation. Authorities have not said how Kleinendorst was injured.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Beginning in 1982, Kleinendorst played eight seasons in the NHL with the New York Rangers, Hartford Whalers and Washington Capitals. Overall, he had 12 goals and 46 assists for 58 points in 281 regular-season games. He registered nine points in 26 career playoff games. Kleinendorst retired from hockey following the 1989-90 season.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted