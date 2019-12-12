Former Padres, Giants manager Bochy to manage French team

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bruce Bochy isn’t quite done managing after all.

Bochy might have just retired after a decorated 25-year career in the dugout with San Diego and San Francisco. But he is already embracing a new challenge: Trying to guide his native France to the next World Baseball Classic in 2021.

The French national team will try to qualify next year for its first WBC. Bochy was born in Landes de Bussac, France, where his father, Gus, was stationed in the U.S. Army. Bochy will have son, Brett — a former Giants minor leaguer — pitching for him and his brother, Joe, on the coaching staff. Bochy was chosen by Didier Seminet, president of the French Federation of Baseball.

“Excited and looking forward to helping promote and develop baseball in France,” Bochy said in a text message. “To have Brett pitching for me again and brother Joe as part of the staff makes it even more special. I’m thankful to president Seminet for giving me this opportunity.”

Advertisement

The 64-year-old Bochy guided the Giants to World Series championships in 2010, ’12 and ’14.

Bochy finished his career with a 2003-2029 record spanning 4,032 games as a manager over 25 seasons, the first 12 with San Diego before 13 in San Francisco. He went 1,052-1,054 with the Giants, who wound up 77-85 in his final year.

The Giants last month hired Gabe Kapler to replace Bochy.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.