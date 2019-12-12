Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Former soccer players convicted of sexual assault in Spain

December 12, 2019 6:36 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Three former players of a fourth-division soccer club in Spain were convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Former Arandina players Carlos Cuadrado, Víctor Rodríguez and Raúl Calvo were sentenced to 38 years in prison. It wasn’t clear if the players — who denied wrongdoing — would appeal the ruling.

The three were found guilty of assaulting the girl at a rented apartment in 2017. They said they did not have sexual relations with the girl and did not know she was 15 at the time.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

