Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Formula One Points Leaders

December 30, 2019 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Through Dec. 29

1. Lewis Hamilton, 413.

2. Valtteri Bottas, 326.

3. Max Verstappen, 278.

Advertisement

4. Charles Leclerc, 264.

5. Sebastian Vettel, 240.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr, 96.

7. Pierre Gasly, 95.

8. Alexander Albon, 92.

9. Daniel Ricciardo, 54.

10. Sergio Perez, 52.

11. Lando Norris, 49.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

12. Kimi Raikkonen, 43.

13. Daniil Kvyat, 37.

14. Nico Hulkenberg, 37.

15. Lance Stroll, 21.

16. Kevin Magnussen, 20.

17. Antonio Giovinazzi, 14.

18. Romain Grosjean, 8.

19. Robert Kubica, 1.

20. George Russell, 0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1890: First female White House staffer reports to work