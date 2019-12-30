Formula One Points Leaders

Through Dec. 29

1. Lewis Hamilton, 413.

2. Valtteri Bottas, 326.

3. Max Verstappen, 278.

4. Charles Leclerc, 264.

5. Sebastian Vettel, 240.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr, 96.

7. Pierre Gasly, 95.

8. Alexander Albon, 92.

9. Daniel Ricciardo, 54.

10. Sergio Perez, 52.

11. Lando Norris, 49.

12. Kimi Raikkonen, 43.

13. Daniil Kvyat, 37.

14. Nico Hulkenberg, 37.

15. Lance Stroll, 21.

16. Kevin Magnussen, 20.

17. Antonio Giovinazzi, 14.

18. Romain Grosjean, 8.

19. Robert Kubica, 1.

20. George Russell, 0.

