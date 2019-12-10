Listen Live Sports

Forrester, Rose lead Temple past St. Joseph’s 108-61

December 10, 2019 9:41 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Forrester had a career-high 17 points to lead five Temple players in double figures as the Owls easily beat Saint Joseph’s 108-61 on Tuesday night.

The sophomore transfer from Indiana was 8-for-8 shooting to help Temple reach 100 points for the first time since December of 2013 and post their highest score since getting 109 against St. Bonaventure in 2007.

Quinton Rose added 14 points for the Owls (7-2) and Nate Pierre-Louis chipped in 12.

Myles Douglas had 14 points for the Hawks (2-9), who have now lost eight games in a row. Toliver Freeman added 12 points.

Temple shot 63% from the field, had a 51-25 rebounding advantage and held Saint Joseph’s to 31% shooting.

