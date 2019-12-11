Listen Live Sports

Foye scores 18 to lead Dartmouth over Maine 77-44

December 11, 2019 10:09 pm
 
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — James Foye posted 18 points as Dartmouth defeated Maine 77-44 on Wednesday night.

Wes Slajchert had 13 points for Dartmouth (6-4). Chris Knight added 12 points. Aaryn Rai had 10 points and Foye made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Andrew Fleming had 15 points for the Black Bears (3-7). Nedeljko Prijovic added nine rebounds.

Dartmouth scored the first 11 points and led by at least four points throughout the first half. The lead was 40-26 at halftime and the Big Green pushed the lead to 20 midway through the second half and outscored the Black Bears 10-0 over the final 2 minutes, 25 seconds.

Dartmouth plays at Boston University on Saturday. Maine plays Quinnipiac at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

