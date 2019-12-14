Listen Live Sports

Francis leads Richmond over Coll. Of Charleston 78-71

December 14, 2019 7:50 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Blake Francis had 20 points as Richmond topped College of Charleston 78-71 on Saturday.

Grant Golden had 17 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (9-1), which won its fourth straight game. Nathan Cayo added 11 points and Andre Gustavson had 10 points for the home team.

Richmond’s only loss was to then No. 18 Auburn on Nov. 26. The Spiders started the season 5-0.

Jacob Gilyard had only seven points despite entering the contest as the Spiders’ second leading scorer at 17 points per game. He dished out eight assists and had three steals.

Brevin Galloway scored a career-high 22 points and had five steals for the Cougars (5-5). Grant Riller added 21 points. Sam Miller had 16 points.

Richmond faces Old Dominion on the road on Wednesday. College of Charleston matches up against VCU at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

