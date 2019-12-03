Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Francis scores 29 to carry Richmond over Hampton 80-63

December 3, 2019 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Blake Francis matched his career high with 29 points as Richmond beat Hampton 80-63 on Tuesday night.

Francis shot 6 for 9 from behind the arc and added six assists.

Jacob Gilyard had 18 points and 10 assists for Richmond (7-1). Nick Sherod added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Ben Stanley tied a career high with 24 points and had 13 rebounds for the Pirates (3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Edward Oliver-Hampton added 12 points and Davion Warren had 10.

Advertisement

Richmond plays South Alabama at home on Sunday. Hampton takes on Howard at home on Thursday.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified