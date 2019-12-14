Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Free Agent Signings

December 14, 2019 12:32 am
 
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The 30 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO (2) — Re-signed José Abreu, 1b, to a $50 million, three-year contract; signed Yasmani Grandal, c, Milwaukee, to a $73 million, four-year contract.

DETROIT (1) — Signed Austin Romine, c, New York Yankees, to a $4.15 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Signed Anthony Rendon, 3b, Washington, to a $245 million, seven-year contract.

Advertisement

MINNESOTA (3) — Announced Jake Odorizzi, rhp, accepted $17.8 million qualifying offer; re-signed Michael Pineda, rhp, to a $20 million, two-year contract; signed Alex Avila, c, Arizona, to a $4.25 million, one-year contract.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

OAKLAND (1) — Re-signed Jake Diekman, lhp, to a $7.5 million, two-year contract.

SEATTLE (1) — Signed Kendall Graveman, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

TEXAS (2) — Signed Kyle Gibson, rhp, Minnesota, to a $28 million, three-year contract; signed Jordan Lyles, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $16 million, two-year contract.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Signed Stephen Vogt, c, San Francisco, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

ATLANTA (7) — Re-signed Nick Markakis, of, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tyler Flowers, c, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Darren O’Day, rhp to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Will Smith, rhp, San Francisco, to a $40 million, three-year contract; re-signed Chris Martin, rhp, to a $14 million, two-year contract; signed Travis d’Arnaud, c, Tampa Bay, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Cole Hamels, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to an $18 million, one-year contract.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

CINCINNATI (1) — Signed Mike Moustakas, 3b-2b, Milwaukee, to a $64 million, four-year contract.

NEW YORK (2) — Re-signed Brad Brach, rhp, to a $850,000, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Signed Zack Wheeler, rhp, New York Mets, to a $118 million, five-year contractl; signed Didi Gregorius, ss, New York Yankees, to a $14 million, one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a $5 million, one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Signed Drew Pomeranz, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $34 million, four-year contract.

WASHINGTON (3) — Re-signed Stephen Strasburg, rhp, to a $245 million, seven-year contract; re-signed Howie Kendrick, 2b, to a $6.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Yan Gomes, c, to a $10 million, two-year contract.

___

JAPAN CENTRAL LEAGUE

YOMIURI (1) — Signed Gerardo Parra, of-1b, Washington, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated