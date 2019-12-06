Listen Live Sports

Free Agent Signings

December 6, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The 19 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO (2) — Re-signed José Abreu, 1b, to a $50 million, three-year contract; signed Yasmani Grandal, c, Milwaukee, to a $73 million, four-year contract.

MINNESOTA (1) — Announced Jake Odorizzi, rhp, accepted $17.8 million qualifying offer.

OAKLAND (1) — Re-signed Jake Diekman, lhp, to a $7.5 million, two-year contract.

SEATTLE (1) — Signed Kendall Graveman, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

TEXAS (10) — Signed Kyle Gibson, rhp, Minnesota, to a $28 million, three-year contract.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Signed Stephen Vogt, c, San Francisco, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

ATLANTA (7) — Re-signed Nick Markakis, of, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tyler Flowers, c, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Darren O’Day, rhp to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Will Smith, rhp, San Francisco, to a $40 million, three-year contract; re-signed Chris Martin, rhp, to a $14 million, two-year contract; signed Travis d’Arnaud, c, Tampa Bay, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Cole Hamels, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to an $18 million, one-year contract.

CINCINNATI (1) — Signed Mike Moustakas, 3b-2b, Milwaukee, to a $64 million, four-year contract.

NEW YORK (1) — Re-signed Brad Brach, rhp, to a $850,000, one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a $5 million, one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Signed Drew Pomeranz, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $34 million, four-year contract.

___

JAPAN CENTRAL LEAGUE

YOMIURI (1) — Signed Gerardo Parra, of-1b, Washington, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

