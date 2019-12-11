Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

French Open champ, No. 1 Ash Barty chosen WTA Player of Year

December 11, 2019 2:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Add another accolade to Ash Barty’s breakthrough 2019: WTA Player of the Year.

The Australian was announced Wednesday as the winner of the top year-end award for the women’s professional tennis tour, following her finish at No. 1 in the singles ranking and her first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Barty won a total of four tournaments and was the only woman to reach the second week at all four major championships this season. She also led the tour with 57 match wins.

Her coach, Craig Tyzzer, was honored as WTA Coach of the Year.

Advertisement

Other winners of voting by media members included U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu as top newcomer, Sofia Kenin as most improved player, Belinda Bencic as comeback player and Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic as doubles team of the year.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia