Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Baruch 75, Hunter 58
Bryant 67, Columbia 65
Hobart 67, Skidmore 43
Rhode Island 75, Providence 61
SOUTH
Alabama 78, Stephen F. Austin 68
Duke 77, Virginia Tech 63
Louisville 64, Pittsburgh 46
SE Louisiana 79, Southern U. 74
South Florida 63, Dartmouth 44
Tennessee St. 80, Chicago St. 74
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 84, UT Martin 75
Michigan 103, Iowa 91
Missouri St. 86, MVSU 62
South Dakota 94, Mount Marty 79
SOUTHWEST
Southern Cal 80, TCU 78
FAR WEST
Montana 77, North Dakota 70
Pepperdine 77, Idaho St. 65
Portland St. 73, CS Northridge 67
UC Riverside 74, Cal Lutheran 40
EXHIBITION
Georgia Southern 100, Carver 70
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.