Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
Kennesaw St. 85, Gardner-Webb 61
Wofford 112, North Greenville 66
MIDWEST
Creighton 89, Texas Rio Grande Valley 58
Indiana 96, Nebraska 90, OT
S. Dakota St. 68, Nebraska-Kearney 53
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Colorado 56, Colorado St. 48
E. Washington 146, Multnomah Bible 89
Loyola Marymount 79, Prairie View 76
Portland 77, Evergreen St. 55
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.