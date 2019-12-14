Friday’s College Basketball

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

Kennesaw St. 85, Gardner-Webb 61

Wofford 112, North Greenville 66

MIDWEST

Creighton 89, Texas Rio Grande Valley 58

Indiana 96, Nebraska 90, OT

S. Dakota St. 68, Nebraska-Kearney 53

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Colorado 56, Colorado St. 48

E. Washington 146, Multnomah Bible 89

Loyola Marymount 79, Prairie View 76

Portland 77, Evergreen St. 55

