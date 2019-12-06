Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

December 6, 2019 9:57 pm
 
EAST

American International 6, Canisius 0

Colorado College 7, Princeton 2

RIT 7, Mercyhurst 3

Army 4, Bentley 3

Boston College 4, Notre Dame 0

Cornell 3, Harvard 1

Yale 4, RPI 1

Union 5, Brown 0

Colgate 5, Dartmouth 1

UMass 5, Maine 1

Merrimack at New Hampshire, ppd.

Vermont 1, UConn 1, OT

UMass Lowell 3, Providence 2

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 3, Wisconsin 0

North Dakota 1, W. Michigan 0, OT

St. Cloud St. 2, Miami 1

Bowling Green 9, Ala. Huntsville 3

Michigan Tech 2, Alaska Anchorage 1

