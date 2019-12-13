Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
American International 3, Niagara 1
Union 3, Merrimack 2
Clarkson 2, Michigan Tech 2, OT (tie)
Bowling Green 2, Lake Superior St. 0
