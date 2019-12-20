Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s Scores

December 20, 2019 11:33 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 51, Severna Park 45

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 66, Arundel Christian 52

Archbishop Curley 53, Coppin Academy 49

Baltimore Chesapeake 52, Patapsco 41

Benjamin Franklin High School 71, Dundalk 47

Bishop Ireton, Va. 104, John Carroll 78

Blake 56, Paint Branch 54

Boonsboro 67, Brunswick 49

Boys Latin 49, Annapolis Area Christian 45

Broadfording Christian Academy 70, Allegany 60

Bullis 75, Haverford School, Pa. 52

C. H. Flowers 79, Largo 76

Clarksburg 76, Seneca Valley 51

Damascus 57, Urbana 56

DuVal 43, Parkdale 42

Gaithersburg 75, Bethesda 54

Glenelg 54, Chapelgate 42

Glenelg CS 61, Gilman 50

Great Mills 62, Crossland 47

Hammond 61, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 34

Harwood Southern 67, Arundel 52

Hereford 46, Catonsville 40

Huntingtown 69, Dulaney 68, OT

Linganore 69, North Hagerstown 64

Loch Raven 74, Towson 55

Loyola 59, St. Maria Goretti 56

Magruder 71, Wheaton 51

Marriotts Ridge 60, Liberty 57

McDonogh School 61, Mt. Carmel 59

Meade 59, Old Mill 57

Montgomery Blair 68, Albert Einstein 44

New Town 70, Western STES 40

North County 50, Pasadena Chesapeake 47

Northeast – AA 77, Glen Burnie 54

Oakdale 79, Middletown 65

Oakland Mills 54, River Hill 51

Oxford, Pa. 63, Bohemia Manor 37

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 100, Heights 40

Richard Montgomery 64, John F. Kennedy 56

Rock Creek Christian Academy 68, Fairfax Christian, Va. 58

Sherwood 73, Walt Whitman 59

South River 58, Broadneck 55

Springbrook 81, Northwest – Mtg 52

St. Maria Goretti 77, Calvert Hall College 61

Walter Johnson 59, Northwood 56

Westminster 60, Manchester Valley 52

Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 73, St. Frances 55

Wilde Lake 71, Calvert 51

Williamsport 75, Smithsburg 33

Winston Churchill 52, Thomas Johnson 30

Wootton 54, Rockville 53

Brentsville Tournament=

Brentsville, Va. 66, Hancock 31

Tarkanian Classic=

Platinum Bracket=

Consolation=

Skyridge, Utah 71, Riverdale Baptist 66

The Hill School Tournament=

Saint James 108, Hudson WRA, Ohio 106

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 80, Harwood Southern 45

Baltimore Chesapeake 57, North County 52

Benjamin Franklin High School 58, Dundalk 7

Bethesda 77, Gaithersburg 66

Bishop McNamara 71, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 44

Bishop Walsh 60, Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 16

Catoctin 47, Walkersville 45

Clarksburg 93, Seneca Valley 47

DuVal 43, Parkdale 42

Glen Burnie 64, Northeast – AA 43

Hammond 36, Glenelg 32

Hampshire, W.Va. 56, Allegany 54

Liberty 51, Mt. De Sales Academy 48

Magruder 54, Wheaton 45

McDonough 51, Hyattsville Northwestern 32

Montgomery Blair 70, Albert Einstein 62

Newark Charter, Del. 41, Bohemia Manor 39

Northwest – Mtg 41, Springbrook 19

Oakland Southern 43, Moorefield, W.Va. 40

Old Mill 67, Meade 62

Paint Branch 54, Blake 35

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 69, Capitol Christian Academy 38

Richard Montgomery 55, John F. Kennedy 20

River Hill 69, Oakland Mills 47

Rockville 43, Wootton 35

Roland Park Country 43, McDonogh School 40

Severna Park 57, Annapolis 21

South River 49, Broadneck 25

St. Frances 58, Institute of Notre Dame 22

St. Mary’s 49, Red Lion Christian Academy, Del. 22

St. Mary’s Ryken 80, Holy Cross 26

Urbana 55, Damascus 17

Walt Whitman 47, Sherwood 43

Walter Johnson 52, Northwood 18

Winston Churchill 66, Thomas Johnson 18

Nike Tournament=

Joe Smith=

New Hope Academy 62, Centennial, Nev. 43

Sierra Canyon, Calif. 58, Riverdale Baptist 52

John Anderson=

Eastside Catholic, Wash. 49, National Christian Academy 36

Elizabeth Seton 55, St. Mary’s-Stockton, Calif. 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appoquinimink, Del. vs. North Caroline, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

