Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 51, Severna Park 45
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 66, Arundel Christian 52
Archbishop Curley 53, Coppin Academy 49
Baltimore Chesapeake 52, Patapsco 41
Benjamin Franklin High School 71, Dundalk 47
Bishop Ireton, Va. 104, John Carroll 78
Blake 56, Paint Branch 54
Boonsboro 67, Brunswick 49
Boys Latin 49, Annapolis Area Christian 45
Broadfording Christian Academy 70, Allegany 60
Bullis 75, Haverford School, Pa. 52
C. H. Flowers 79, Largo 76
Clarksburg 76, Seneca Valley 51
Damascus 57, Urbana 56
DuVal 43, Parkdale 42
Gaithersburg 75, Bethesda 54
Glenelg 54, Chapelgate 42
Glenelg CS 61, Gilman 50
Great Mills 62, Crossland 47
Hammond 61, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 34
Harwood Southern 67, Arundel 52
Hereford 46, Catonsville 40
Huntingtown 69, Dulaney 68, OT
Linganore 69, North Hagerstown 64
Loch Raven 74, Towson 55
Loyola 59, St. Maria Goretti 56
Magruder 71, Wheaton 51
Marriotts Ridge 60, Liberty 57
McDonogh School 61, Mt. Carmel 59
Meade 59, Old Mill 57
Montgomery Blair 68, Albert Einstein 44
New Town 70, Western STES 40
North County 50, Pasadena Chesapeake 47
Northeast – AA 77, Glen Burnie 54
Oakdale 79, Middletown 65
Oakland Mills 54, River Hill 51
Oxford, Pa. 63, Bohemia Manor 37
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 100, Heights 40
Richard Montgomery 64, John F. Kennedy 56
Rock Creek Christian Academy 68, Fairfax Christian, Va. 58
Sherwood 73, Walt Whitman 59
South River 58, Broadneck 55
Springbrook 81, Northwest – Mtg 52
St. Maria Goretti 77, Calvert Hall College 61
Walter Johnson 59, Northwood 56
Westminster 60, Manchester Valley 52
Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 73, St. Frances 55
Wilde Lake 71, Calvert 51
Williamsport 75, Smithsburg 33
Winston Churchill 52, Thomas Johnson 30
Wootton 54, Rockville 53
Brentsville Tournament=
Brentsville, Va. 66, Hancock 31
Tarkanian Classic=
Platinum Bracket=
Consolation=
Skyridge, Utah 71, Riverdale Baptist 66
The Hill School Tournament=
Saint James 108, Hudson WRA, Ohio 106
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 80, Harwood Southern 45
Baltimore Chesapeake 57, North County 52
Benjamin Franklin High School 58, Dundalk 7
Bethesda 77, Gaithersburg 66
Bishop McNamara 71, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 44
Bishop Walsh 60, Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 16
Catoctin 47, Walkersville 45
Clarksburg 93, Seneca Valley 47
DuVal 43, Parkdale 42
Glen Burnie 64, Northeast – AA 43
Hammond 36, Glenelg 32
Hampshire, W.Va. 56, Allegany 54
Liberty 51, Mt. De Sales Academy 48
Magruder 54, Wheaton 45
McDonough 51, Hyattsville Northwestern 32
Montgomery Blair 70, Albert Einstein 62
Newark Charter, Del. 41, Bohemia Manor 39
Northwest – Mtg 41, Springbrook 19
Oakland Southern 43, Moorefield, W.Va. 40
Old Mill 67, Meade 62
Paint Branch 54, Blake 35
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 69, Capitol Christian Academy 38
Richard Montgomery 55, John F. Kennedy 20
River Hill 69, Oakland Mills 47
Rockville 43, Wootton 35
Roland Park Country 43, McDonogh School 40
Severna Park 57, Annapolis 21
South River 49, Broadneck 25
St. Frances 58, Institute of Notre Dame 22
St. Mary’s 49, Red Lion Christian Academy, Del. 22
St. Mary’s Ryken 80, Holy Cross 26
Urbana 55, Damascus 17
Walt Whitman 47, Sherwood 43
Walter Johnson 52, Northwood 18
Winston Churchill 66, Thomas Johnson 18
Nike Tournament=
Joe Smith=
New Hope Academy 62, Centennial, Nev. 43
Sierra Canyon, Calif. 58, Riverdale Baptist 52
John Anderson=
Eastside Catholic, Wash. 49, National Christian Academy 36
Elizabeth Seton 55, St. Mary’s-Stockton, Calif. 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Appoquinimink, Del. vs. North Caroline, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
