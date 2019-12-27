Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 54, Indian Creek 50
Annapolis Area Christian 50, Queen Anne School 39
Calvert 58, Ballou, D.C. 37
Chartiers Valley, Pa. 86, St. John’s Catholic Prep 52
Col. Richardson 59, Pocomoke 41
Dunbar, D.C. 49, Coppin Academy 35
Great Mills 54, Chopticon 25
King George, Va. 36, Leonardtown 23
Meade 59, Aberdeen 20
Middletown 58, Walter Johnson 29
Mt. Hebron 54, Bowie 38
Oakland Mills 57, Milford Mill 41
Old Mill 60, Mt. De Sales Academy 44
Poolesville 49, Century 42
SEED 45, Fallston 36
SEED 73, Edgewood 14
Saint Paul’s Girls 58, Pikesville 57
St. Basil, Pa. 40, Roland Park Country 32
St. Frances 49, Kernersville Glenn, N.C. 29
Williamsport 62, Wootton 43
Winters Mill 41, River Hill 32
Wise 51, Westlake 48
Barbara Maxwell Potomac Invitational=
Kempsville, Va. 64, Hyattsville Northwestern 4
Boo Williams=
Gold=
Bishop McNamara 70, Princess Anne, Va. 65
New Hope Academy 53, Lake Taylor, Va. 44
Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 65, Good Counsel 52
Hancock Mixer=
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 55, Hancock 31
Oakton Holiday Classic=
Wakefield, Va. 49, Holy Child 48
Title IX DC Classic=
Newark, Ohio 53, North Point 20
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 69, Paint Branch 50
Baldwin, Pa. 63, Oakland Southern 51
Bishop Walsh 61, James Island, S.C. 31
Bonner-Prendergast, Pa. 82, Dulaney 75
Central 78, McDonough 53
Clarksburg 80, Owings Mills 42
Frederick 60, Clinton, Tenn. 50
Great Mills 71, Chopticon 29
Greater Grace 67, North East 63
La Salle, Pa. 77, Fairmont Heights 66
Largo 56, Harford Tech 50
Laurel 73, Northern – Cal 72
Manchester Valley 55, Fallston 50
Maryland School for the Deaf 63, McConnellsburg, Pa. 45
Middleburg Academy, Va. 72, St. Charles 71
Montgomery Blair 37, Shawnee, N.J. 30
Mt. Hebron 82, Francis Scott Key 55
Nandua, Va. 55, North Dorchester 53
Smyrna, Del. 56, Walt Whitman 40
Springbrook 63, Reservoir 60
Thomas Johnson 70, Clear Spring 39
Walter Johnson 66, Broadfording Christian Academy 64
Wilde Lake 68, Severna Park 33
Williamsport 78, Poolesville 35
Berkeley Springs Tournament=
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 66, Northern Garrett 45
Southern Fulton, Pa. 59, Oakland Southern 48
George Long Holiday Hoops=
Consolation Semifinal=
Washington-Lee, Va. 71, Thurgood Marshall 50
Governors Cup=
Edison, Va. 66, Winston Churchill 62
Western Branch, Va. 57, Gaithersburg 52
Henrico Holiday Hoops=
Pikesville 70, Matoaca, Va. 67
Mt. Vernon Holiday Tournament=
Oxon Hill 80, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 40
Northern holiday Classic=
Oscar Smith, Va. 77, Blake 44
Slam Dunk to the Beach Tournament=
Sanford, Del. 53, Lake Clifton 44
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.