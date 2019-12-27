Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

December 27, 2019 11:16 pm
 
1 min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 54, Indian Creek 50

Annapolis Area Christian 50, Queen Anne School 39

Calvert 58, Ballou, D.C. 37

Advertisement

Chartiers Valley, Pa. 86, St. John’s Catholic Prep 52

Col. Richardson 59, Pocomoke 41

Dunbar, D.C. 49, Coppin Academy 35

Great Mills 54, Chopticon 25

King George, Va. 36, Leonardtown 23

Meade 59, Aberdeen 20

Middletown 58, Walter Johnson 29

Mt. Hebron 54, Bowie 38

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Oakland Mills 57, Milford Mill 41

Old Mill 60, Mt. De Sales Academy 44

Poolesville 49, Century 42

SEED 45, Fallston 36

SEED 73, Edgewood 14

Saint Paul’s Girls 58, Pikesville 57

St. Basil, Pa. 40, Roland Park Country 32

St. Frances 49, Kernersville Glenn, N.C. 29

Williamsport 62, Wootton 43

Winters Mill 41, River Hill 32

Wise 51, Westlake 48

Barbara Maxwell Potomac Invitational=

Kempsville, Va. 64, Hyattsville Northwestern 4

Boo Williams=

Gold=

Bishop McNamara 70, Princess Anne, Va. 65

New Hope Academy 53, Lake Taylor, Va. 44

Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 65, Good Counsel 52

Hancock Mixer=

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 55, Hancock 31

Oakton Holiday Classic=

Wakefield, Va. 49, Holy Child 48

Title IX DC Classic=

Newark, Ohio 53, North Point 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 69, Paint Branch 50

Baldwin, Pa. 63, Oakland Southern 51

Bishop Walsh 61, James Island, S.C. 31

Bonner-Prendergast, Pa. 82, Dulaney 75

Central 78, McDonough 53

Clarksburg 80, Owings Mills 42

Frederick 60, Clinton, Tenn. 50

Great Mills 71, Chopticon 29

Greater Grace 67, North East 63

La Salle, Pa. 77, Fairmont Heights 66

Largo 56, Harford Tech 50

Laurel 73, Northern – Cal 72

Manchester Valley 55, Fallston 50

Maryland School for the Deaf 63, McConnellsburg, Pa. 45

Middleburg Academy, Va. 72, St. Charles 71

Montgomery Blair 37, Shawnee, N.J. 30

Mt. Hebron 82, Francis Scott Key 55

Nandua, Va. 55, North Dorchester 53

Smyrna, Del. 56, Walt Whitman 40

Springbrook 63, Reservoir 60

Thomas Johnson 70, Clear Spring 39

Walter Johnson 66, Broadfording Christian Academy 64

Wilde Lake 68, Severna Park 33

Williamsport 78, Poolesville 35

Berkeley Springs Tournament=

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 66, Northern Garrett 45

Southern Fulton, Pa. 59, Oakland Southern 48

George Long Holiday Hoops=

Consolation Semifinal=

Washington-Lee, Va. 71, Thurgood Marshall 50

Governors Cup=

Edison, Va. 66, Winston Churchill 62

Western Branch, Va. 57, Gaithersburg 52

Henrico Holiday Hoops=

Pikesville 70, Matoaca, Va. 67

Mt. Vernon Holiday Tournament=

Oxon Hill 80, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 40

Northern holiday Classic=

Oscar Smith, Va. 77, Blake 44

Slam Dunk to the Beach Tournament=

Sanford, Del. 53, Lake Clifton 44

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama