Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 58, Nelson County 50
Auburn 76, Eastern Montgomery 55
Battlefield 62, Freedom (South Riding) 58
Bayside 52, Oscar Smith 50
Blacksburg 77, Bassett 59
Bland County 62, Rural Retreat 32
Briar Woods 66, James Robinson 55
Broadwater Academy 45, Holly Grove, Md. 27
Broadway 57, Monticello 37
Buckingham County 94, Central of Lunenburg 45
Buffalo Gap 66, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 45
Carlisle 85, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 57
Carroll County 59, Grayson County 42
Chancellor 67, Culpeper 57
Chincoteague 60, K&Q Central 58
Churchland 70, Carver Academy 24
Colonial Beach 79, Charles City County High School 73
Colonial Forge 68, Brooke Point 62
Cosby 59, George Wythe-Richmond 53
Courtland 61, Massaponax 52
Dan River 59, GW-Danville 51
Dayspring Christian Academy 41, Ridgeview Christian 38
Deep Run 41, J.R. Tucker 23
East Rockingham 74, Turner Ashby 38
Eastern Mennonite 71, Fuqua School 42
Edison 86, Tuscarora 67
First Colonial 61, Ocean Lakes 43
Gate City 78, Oak Hill Academy 52
George Mason 55, Park View-Sterling 43
Glen Allen 87, TJ-Richmond 73
Glenvar 76, Staunton River 52
Gonzaga College, D.C. 102, Bishop Ireton 79
Grace Christian 57, Highland-Monterey 48
Grassfield 75, Hickory 69
Great Hope Baptist 52, Tabernacle Baptist 37
Green Run 58, Kellam 32
Greensville County 57, Park View-South Hill 51
Halifax County 61, Person, N.C. 53
Hampton 59, Warwick 43
Hanover 74, Dinwiddie 52
Heights, Md. 70, Bishop O’Connell 67
Henrico 60, Hermitage 52
Heritage-Newport News 87, Gloucester 58
Hidden Valley 56, William Byrd 54
Highland Springs 55, Douglas Freeman 42
Huguenot 82, Powhatan 38
Indian River 63, Great Bridge 53
James River-Midlothian 53, Mills Godwin 52
James Wood 57, Clarke County 46
Jamestown 57, Grafton 56
Kecoughtan 67, Phoebus 58
Kempsville 63, Tallwood 43
King William 79, Lee-Davis 74
King’s Fork High School 117, Nansemond River 65
Lafayette 58, York 40
Lake Braddock 98, Herndon 56
Landstown 64, Salem-Va. Beach 42
Loudoun Valley 66, Independence 42
Manassas Park 64, Colgan 61, OT
Manchester 65, Clover Hill 58
Martinsville 61, Northside 52
Middleburg Academy 98, Episcopal 89
Monacan 62, Midlothian 47
New Covenant 67, Westover Christian 54
North Stokes, N.C. 69, Patrick County 27
Oakton 55, McLean 40
Osbourn 45, Fairfax 44
Parry McCluer 75, Timberlake Christian 51
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 87, Albemarle 79
Patriot 59, Hayfield 54
Potomac Falls 65, Liberty-Bedford 24
Richmond Christian 82, Banner Christian 57
Rock Ridge 67, Justice High School 50
Rockbridge County 43, Fort Defiance 28
Seton School 73, Page County 68
Skyline 75, Millbrook 65, OT
Smithfield 53, Bruton 47
South Lakes 59, Centreville 58, OT
Southampton 77, Appomattox Regional GS 29
St. Christopher’s 67, Norfolk Academy 47
Stuarts Draft 90, Covington 80
Surry County 71, Windsor 42
Tabb 53, Poquoson 33
Tazewell 57, Honaker 56
Trinity at Meadowview 53, Veritas 39
Tunstall 81, Rustburg 56
United Christian Academy 38, Fresta Valley Christian School 30
Va. Episcopal 70, Roanoke Catholic 52
W.T. Woodson 79, George Marshall 62
Walsingham Academy 64, Suffolk Christian Academy 36
Warhill 70, New Kent 36
Warren County 71, Rappahannock County 65
Washington & Lee 65, Spotsylvania 33
Washington-Lee 54, T.C. Williams 49
Waynesboro 61, Wilson Memorial 43
West Potomac 89, Lee-Springfield 40
Western Albemarle 73, Harrisonburg 69, 3OT
Western Branch 67, Deep Creek 45
William Monroe 48, Madison County 36
Woodside 72, Denbigh 43
Woodstock Central 55, Strasburg 29
Yorktown 91, West Springfield 72
Annapolis Christian Tournament=
Atlantic Shores Christian 57, Severn, Md. 52
Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament=
Semifinal=
Holston 50, Virginia High 49
Dale Travis Invitational Tournament=
Miller School 74, Life Christian 61
Trinity Episcopal 100, Church Hill Academy 70
John Stone Tournament=
Cape Henry Collegiate 62, Lancaster 39
Norfolk Collegiate 78, Christchurch 54
Loudoun County Tip Off=
John Champe 64, Loudoun County 46
Sleepy Thompson Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Highland-Monterey 72, Maret, D.C. 66
St. Annes-Belfield 75, Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 42
Semifinal=
Hargrave Military 65, Mt. Carmel Christian 49
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67, Catholic High School of Va Beach 43
Xaverian Classic=
Fairfax Christian 72, Calvert Hall College, Md. 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cave Spring vs. Lord Botetourt, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Craig County vs. Galax, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Giles vs. Narrows, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Louisa vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ppd.
North Stafford vs. King George, ppd. to Jan 20th.
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Rye Cove, ppd.
Riverbend vs. Mountain View, ppd.
West Point vs. Rappahannock, ppd. to Feb 10th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 69, Bath County 35
Amelia County 51, Prince Edward County 28
Amherst County 47, Rustburg 34
Atlee 63, Douglas Freeman 38
Atlee 63, Douglas Freeman 38
Bayside 55, Oscar Smith 43
Blacksburg 26, Bassett 24
Buckingham County 47, Central of Lunenburg 5
Carroll County 52, Galax 34
Catholic High School of Va Beach 56, Frank Cox 28
Cave Spring 59, Northside 33
Chatham 53, GW-Danville 41
Chatham Hall 53, GW-Danville 41
Chincoteague 41, K&Q Central 33
Collegiate-Richmond 60, John Marshall 44
Colonial Beach 67, Charles City County High School 33
Colonial Forge 68, Brooke Point 62
Deep Run 41, J.R. Tucker 23
E.C. Glass 55, Gretna 44
Edison 57, National Christian Academy, Md. 53, OT
First Colonial 40, Ocean Lakes 37
Fort Chiswell 43, Eastern Montgomery 38
Fort Defiance 61, Rockbridge County 48
Giles 67, Christiansburg 37
Goochland 58, Cumberland 34
Grassfield 45, Hickory 28
Grayson County 36, Chilhowie 33
Great Bridge 35, Indian River 31
Halifax County 66, Person, N.C. 56
Hampton 84, Warwick 6
Hampton Roads 47, Christchurch 28
Hanover 65, Dinwiddie 21
Heritage (Leesburg) 61, John Handley 30
Heritage-Lynchburg 50, Liberty-Bedford 45
Heritage-Newport News 36, Gloucester 26
Herndon 51, Lake Braddock 50
Highland Springs 62, Hopewell 29
Highland-Monterey 32, Grace Christian 29
Hurley 52, Northwood 51
James Monroe 42, Graham 26
James Monroe 74, Essex 14
James Monroe, W.Va. 42, Graham 26
Justice High School 50, Gar-Field 20
Kecoughtan 44, Phoebus 39
Kellam 61, Green Run 27
Kempsville 102, Tallwood 22
Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 65, Roanoke Catholic 31
King William 51, Lee-Davis 38
King’s Fork High School 86, Nansemond River 17
Lancaster 44, Mathews 27
Lebanon 71, Honaker 70
Louisa 51, Patrick Henry-Ashland 38
Luray 50, Riverheads 45
Maggie L. Walker GS 31, Mills Godwin 24
Massaponax 67, Courtland 20
Menchville 76, Bethel 36
Millbrook 91, Skyline 42
Monticello 58, Culpeper 21
North Stafford 46, Liberty-Bealeton 43
Page County 71, East Hardy, W.Va. 14
Park View-South Hill 61, Greensville County 54
Patrick County 40, North Stokes, N.C. 25
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 59, Franklin County 30
Poquoson 54, Nandua 4
Potomac 54, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 44
Prince George 60, Petersburg 33
R.E. Lee-Staunton 48, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 43
Rappahannock County 56, Warren County 47
Riverbend 50, Mountain View 34
Riverside 58, Broad Run 56
Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Southwest Virginia Home School 42
Rock Ridge 54, Park View-Sterling 45, 3OT
Rural Retreat 55, Bland County 34
Southampton 51, Appomattox Regional GS 3
Staunton River 54, Glenvar 47
Stuarts Draft 50, Broadway 36
Surry County 70, Windsor 0
Trinity at Meadowview 30, Veritas 27
Veritas Collegiate Academy 59, Severn, Md. 29
Virginia Academy 46, Christ Chapel Academy 45
Wakefield 57, Annandale 40
Walsingham Academy 61, Suffolk Christian Academy 25
West Potomac 65, Lee-Springfield 34
West Springfield 48, Westfield 38
William Byrd 42, Hidden Valley 29
William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 52
Wilson Memorial 51, Waynesboro 16
Art Turner Memorial Tip-Off=
Paul VI Catholic High School 64, Christ the King, N.Y. 26
Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament=
Semifinal=
George Wythe-Wytheville 87, Marion 40
Virginia High 63, Holston 23
Bruin Tip Off Classic=
Oakton 47, National Cathedral, D.C. 19
Dale Travis Invitational Tournament=
TPLS Christian 78, Central Virginia Home School 67
Trinity Episcopal 84, Banner Christian 37
DC Tip-off Tournament=
Atlantic Christian, N.J. 73, Norfolk Christian School 35
Flint HIll Tip Off Tournament=
Episcopal 71, St. Annes-Belfield 67
Flint Hill School 63, Middleburg Academy 31
Fresta Valley Tip-Off=
Fresta Valley Christian School 25, Dayspring Christian Academy 15
Ridgeview Christian 47, United Christian Academy 10
Hampshire Tip-off Tournament=
Moorefield, W.Va. 39, Sherando 26
Little General Classic=
River View, W.Va. 50, Mountain Mission 47
Potomac Tip Off=
Potomac School 60, Oakcrest 26
PVNB Tip-Off Classic=
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 47, Central – Wise 40
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Holiday Tournament=
Highland-Warrenton 61, Anacostia, D.C. 34
St. Andrew’s, Md. 75, Norfolk Academy 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Battlefield vs. Colgan, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Middlesex vs. Warhill, ppd.
Northampton vs. Crisfield, Md., ppd.
