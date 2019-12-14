Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 76, Herndon 73
Armstrong 56, Henrico 53
Atlee 55, Hanover 48
Banner Christian 86, Timberlake Christian 61
Battlefield 63, West Springfield 52
Bethel 67, Phoebus 60
Bishop Ireton 74, Heights, Md. 68
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72, Tidewater Academy 68
Blue Ridge School 85, Cin. Dohn High School, Ohio 54
Brunswick 63, Greensville County 50
Carlisle 73, New Covenant 39
Caroline 64, King George 60
Carver Academy 66, Middlesex 55
Cave Spring 88, Northside 77
Charles City County High School 86, K&Q Central 62
Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 64, Trinity Episcopal 53
Charlottesville 56, Monticello 46
Churchland 76, Lake Taylor 71
Colgan 67, Brooke Point 63
Collegiate-Richmond 52, Hampton 42
Colonial Forge 77, Mountain View 50
Courtland 79, Colonial Beach 49
Dan River 63, Martinsville 42
Deep Run 70, Douglas Freeman 65
Dominion 60, Rock Ridge 51
East Rockingham 68, Spotswood 61
Eastern Mennonite 70, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 57
Fairfax 49, Wakefield 47
First Colonial 65, Princess Anne 63, OT
Frank Cox 55, Bayside 50, OT
Franklin 69, Southampton 64
Freedom (South Riding) 59, Briar Woods 30
Fresta Valley Christian School 38, Wakefield Country Day 8
George Wythe-Wytheville 70, Marion 60
Glenvar 57, Staunton River 45
Goochland 64, Amelia County 52
Grafton 60, Bruton 56
Green Run 60, Kempsville 41
Greenbrier Christian 62, Isle of Wight Academy 51
Halifax County 57, Person, N.C. 39
Hayfield 62, Edison 51
Heritage (Leesburg) 64, Manassas Park 61
Honaker 62, Chilhowie 49
Hopewell 73, Colonial Heights 44
Huguenot 72, Clover Hill 63
Indian River 64, Grassfield 50
J.I. Burton 68, Lee High 58
James River-Midlothian 61, Cosby 57
James Robinson 66, Oakton 60
James Wood 49, Sherando 41
Jamestown 59, Warhill 50
John Champe 82, Potomac Falls 52
Kecoughtan 91, Gloucester 46
Kellam 49, Salem-Va. Beach 47
Lafayette 62, New Kent 52
Lake Braddock 78, James Madison 72
Langley 69, Chantilly 61
Lloyd Bird 74, Manchester 41
Lord Botetourt 70, James River-Buchanan 59
Loudoun Valley 65, Woodgrove 50
Louisa 68, Fluvanna 48
Massaponax 62, Riverbend 59
Mathews 82, King William 61
McLean 50, Westfield 44
Meadowbrook 74, Matoaca 56
Menchville 75, Denbigh 45
Midlothian 59, Powhatan 42
Mills Godwin 71, Glen Allen 68
Monacan 66, George Wythe-Richmond 53
Nelson County 63, Altavista 53
Norcom 66, Granby 48
Norfolk Collegiate 77, Norfolk Christian School 65
North Cross 61, The Covenant School 49
North Stafford 63, Stafford 49
North Stokes, N.C. 63, Patrick County 43
Northampton 70, Chincoteague 48
Nottoway 62, Prince Edward County 51
Osbourn 51, Gar-Field 38
Oscar Smith 71, Hickory 36
Page County 60, East Hardy, W.Va. 35
Patriot 69, C.D. Hylton 58
Prince George 87, Dinwiddie 56
Princess Anne 106, Ocean Lakes 17
Radford 70, Pulaski County 54
Randolph-Macon Academy 64, Trinity Christian School 53
Regents 58, Ridgeview Christian 16
Richmond Christian 65, Fredericksburg Christian 43
Ridgeview 60, Castlewood 54
Riverside 51, Loudoun County 49
Smithfield 67, Poquoson 30
South County 61, West Potomac 51
South Lakes 62, George Marshall 30
Southwest Virginia Home School 77, Faith Christian-Roanoke 75
St. Charles, Md. 64, Bishop O’Connell 59
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 67, St. John Paul the Great 65, 2OT
StoneBridge School 60, Denbigh Baptist 33
TJ-Richmond 76, J.R. Tucker 66
Tabb 57, York 46
Thomas Dale 63, Petersburg 43
Twin Springs 54, Holston 36
Union 56, Eastside 52
Virginia High 57, John Battle 37
Walsingham Academy 38, Oak Hill Academy 35
Warren County 49, Clarke County 47
Washington & Lee 75, Maggie L. Walker GS 39
Washington-Lee 68, Falls Church 38
West Point 62, Windsor 53
Western Albemarle 49, Albemarle 47
Westover Christian 64, Temple Christian 26
William Byrd 56, Hidden Valley 42
Woodrow Wilson 64, Maury 44
Woodside 66, Hampton 53
Yorktown 97, George Mason 83
Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=
Atlantic Shores Christian 65, Christchurch 51
Steward School 78, Carmel 67
Handley Showcase=
Tallwood 61, John Handley 55
NSA Holiday Classic=
Cape Henry Collegiate 84, Broadwater Academy 39
Nansemond-Suffolk 75, Miller School 64, 2OT
STAB Tip-Off Classic=
St. Annes-Belfield 99, Tandem Friends School 77
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Appomattox vs. Amherst County, ppd.
Blacksburg vs. Bassett, ppd.
Broad Run vs. Stone Bridge, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Christiansburg vs. Craig County, ppd.
Culpeper vs. Fauquier, ccd.
Fort Defiance vs. Turner Ashby, ppd. to Feb 3rd.
Franklin County vs. Magna Vista, ppd. to Feb 5th.
Graham vs. Grundy, ppd.
Gretna vs. William Campbell, ppd. to Feb 5th.
James Monroe, W.Va. vs. Giles, ppd. to Dec 14th.
Luray vs. Stuart Hall, ppd.
Northwood vs. Galax, ppd.
Rappahannock County vs. Skyline, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Waynesboro vs. Wilson Memorial, ppd. to Feb 6th.
William Monroe vs. Madison County, ppd.
Woodstock Central vs. Strasburg, ppd. to Dec 18th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 58, Lord Botetourt 44
Abington Friends, Pa. 73, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 50
Albemarle 48, Western Albemarle 34
Banner Christian 86, Timberlake Christian 61
Bayside 56, Frank Cox 29
Bethel 51, Phoebus 15
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 47, Tidewater Academy 19
Brentsville 49, Seton School 47
Briar Woods 57, Freedom (South Riding) 30
Brookville 43, Amherst County 36
Bullis, Md. 45, St. John Paul the Great 40
Central Virginia Home School 41, Collegiate-Richmond 39
Chantilly 42, Langley 40
Charlottesville 45, Monticello 34
Clarke County 47, Warren County 41
Colonial Forge 77, Mountain View 50
Cumberland 58, William Campbell 56
Deep Run 50, Douglas Freeman 42
Dominion 65, Rock Ridge 18
Eastern Mennonite 31, Chatham Hall 21
Edison 85, Hayfield 39
Faith Christian-Roanoke 62, Southwest Virginia Home School 38
Flint Hill School 41, George Mason 40
Fluvanna 59, Louisa 43
George Wythe-Wytheville 60, Marion 48
Gloucester 55, Kecoughtan 5
Grassfield 52, Indian River 50
Greensville County 48, Brunswick 40
Halifax County 44, Person, N.C. 37
Hampton 64, Woodside 40
Hanover 54, Atlee 15
Henrico 78, Armstrong 54
Herndon 61, Annandale 21
Highland Springs 94, Varina 8
Honaker 50, Chilhowie 41
James Madison 72, Lake Braddock 44
James Monroe 70, Colonial Beach 50
James Wood 55, Sherando 37
K&Q Central 49, Charles City County High School 33
Kempsville 75, Green Run 45
Kerr-Vance, N.C. 44, Brunswick Academy 38
King George 33, Caroline 29
King William 41, Mathews 26
Lee High 42, J.I. Burton 31
Letcher County Central, Ky. 80, Mountain Mission 62
Loudoun Valley 75, Woodgrove 63
Maggie L. Walker GS 65, Washington & Lee 30
Martinsville 62, Dan River 28
Massaponax 62, Riverbend 59
McLean 64, Westfield 40
Mills Godwin 56, Glen Allen 50, OT
Mount Vernon 52, TJ-Alexandria 35
Mt. Carmel Christian 72, St. John the Baptist 27
New Covenant 36, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 29
Norcom 61, Granby 33
Norfolk Collegiate 50, St. Margaret’s 36
North Stafford 58, Stafford 48
Norview 68, Booker T. Washington 25
Oakton 53, James Robinson 47, OT
Osbourn 62, Gar-Field 16
Oscar Smith 65, Hickory 40
Page County 60, East Hardy, W.Va. 35
Patrick County 45, North Stokes, N.C. 17
Patrick Henry-Ashland 53, Lee-Davis 35
Patriot 73, C.D. Hylton 22
Potomac Falls 52, John Champe 45
Princess Anne 106, First Colonial 17
Ridgeview 58, Richlands 40
Roanoke Catholic 74, Roanoke Valley Christian 44
Rural Retreat 50, Grayson County 29
Rustburg 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 29
Salem-Va. Beach 62, Kellam 49
South County 63, West Potomac 59
Southampton 43, Franklin 27
St. Catherine’s 61, Norfolk Academy 43
St. Gertrude 41, Catholic High School of Va Beach 39
StoneBridge School 31, Denbigh Baptist 18
Surry County 65, Sussex Central 14
Trinity Christian School 55, Shenandoah Valley Christian 50
Union 62, Eastside 44
Virginia High 49, John Battle 46
Westover Christian 37, Temple Christian 34
William Byrd 54, Hidden Valley 29
Windsor 58, West Point 0
Woodrow Wilson 65, Maury 34
York 55, Colonial Heights 43
Handley Showcase=
Martinsburg, W.Va. 64, John Handley 9
NSA Holiday Classic=
Nansemond-Suffolk 63, Isle of Wight Academy 23
Steward School 65, Fredericksburg Christian 32
STAB Tip-Off Classic=
St. Annes-Belfield 87, Chancellor 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bassett vs. Blacksburg, ppd.
Broad Run vs. Stone Bridge, ppd.
Broadway vs. Wilson Memorial, ppd.
Carroll County vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ccd.
Churchland vs. Lake Taylor, ppd.
Denbigh vs. Menchville, ccd.
Fauquier vs. Culpeper, ccd.
Grace Christian vs. R.E. Lee-Staunton, ccd.
Graham vs. Grundy, ppd.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Stuarts Draft, ccd.
Luray vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. Franklin County, ppd. to Feb 5th.
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg vs. Harrisonburg, ppd. to Jan 11th.
Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance, ppd. to Feb 3rd.
