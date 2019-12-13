Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 71, Harwood Southern 69

Archbishop Spalding 55, Calvert Hall College 42

Baltimore City College 74, Archbishop Curley 56

Bishop Ireton, Va. 74, Heights 68

Broadneck 55, Severna Park 28

C. Milton Wright 79, Eastern Tech 59

Carver Arts & Tech 49, Baltimore Chesapeake 47

Centennial 74, Reservoir 73

Century 62, Winters Mill 30

Clarksburg 52, John F. Kennedy 48

Col. Richardson 68, James M. Bennett 67

Coppin Academy 81, Silver Oak Academy 53

DuVal 62, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 28

Dulaney 75, Franklin 60

Dundalk 55, Towson 50

Elkton 66, Bohemia Manor 46

Fairmont Heights 91, College Park Academy 44

Gaithersburg 74, Saint James 56

Glenelg CS 70, Baltimore Douglass 29

Good Counsel 69, Blake 57

Gunston Day 44, Worcester Prep School 40

Hancock 67, Northern Garrett 53

Howard 52, Westminster 50

Jefferson, W.Va. 82, Broadfording Christian Academy 72

Joppatowne 69, North East 50

Lake Clifton 85, Southwestern 13

Leonardtown 62, McDonough 53

Long Reach 65, Mt. Hebron 64

Middletown 52, Linganore 46

Milford Mill 79, Perry Hall 61

Montgomery Blair 68, Magruder 57

Mt. Airy Christian 60, Heritage Academy 52

Mt. Carmel 55, Loyola 51

New Town 86, Randallstown 67

North County 65, Glen Burnie 50

North Hagerstown 77, Brunswick 50

Northeast – AA 81, Meade 53

Northwest – Mtg 77, Seneca Valley 66

Oakland Mills 73, Atholton 64

Old Mill 84, Pasadena Chesapeake 75

Parkdale 74, La Plata 55

Patterson Mill 52, Fallston 46

Patuxent 62, Calverton 37

Pikesville 52, Western STES 46

Potomac 85, Hyattsville Northwestern 71

Quince Orchard 54, Walt Whitman 50

Richard Montgomery 82, Sherwood 59

River Hill 48, Marriotts Ridge 26

South River 77, Arundel 66

Sparrows Point 38, Kenwood 37

Springbrook 71, Winston Churchill 61

St. Charles 64, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 59

St. Frances 102, St. Maria Goretti 35

St. Mary’s Ryken 67, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 65, 2OT

Walter Johnson 64, Rockville 50

Watkins Mill 48, Wootton 42

Wheaton 48, Poolesville 38

Wilde Lake 66, Hammond 53

Woodlawn 69, Parkville 56

York County Tech, Pa. 45, North Harford 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oakland Southern vs. Allegany, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 61, South River 58

Baltimore Chesapeake 30, Carver Arts & Tech 26

Bethel Park, Pa. 54, North Point 41

Bladensburg 61, Crossland 23

Bullis 45, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 40

Calvert 57, St. Charles 51

Centennial 66, Reservoir 60

Clarksburg 77, John F. Kennedy 23

Delmarva Christian, Del. 61, Salisbury Christian School 39

Dulaney 34, Franklin 29

Dunbar 64, Green Street Academy 4

Forest Park 82, Patterson 6

Gaithersburg 63, Albert Einstein 54

Gerstell Academy 47, St. Mary’s 46

Glen Burnie 52, North County 43

Harwood Southern 64, Annapolis 54

Howard 68, Westminster 32

Hyattsville Northwestern 33, Central 26

Indian Creek 52, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 34

Joppatowne 42, Rising Sun 35

Kenwood 47, Sparrows Point 26

Largo 47, Northern – Cal 27

Laurel 48, Blake 35

Mardela 41, Crisfield 28

Meade 62, Northeast – AA 30

Middletown 63, Linganore 36

Milford Mill 52, Perry Hall 48

Montgomery Blair 68, Magruder 24

Mt. De Sales Academy 50, Maryvale 45

Mt. Hebron 56, Long Reach 14

Oakdale 55, Tuscarora 38

Oakland Mills 51, Atholton 40

Old Mill 78, Pasadena Chesapeake 35

Parkdale 59, College Park Academy 4

Parkville 46, Woodlawn 40

Poolesville 60, Wheaton 20

Quince Orchard 51, Walt Whitman 42

Seneca Valley 48, Northwest – Mtg 45

Severna Park 39, Broadneck 21

Sherwood 63, Richard Montgomery 48

Smithsburg 59, Francis Scott Key 34

St. Andrew’s 64, Archbishop Spalding 26

St. John’s, D.C. 62, Holy Cross 33

St. Mary’s Ryken 62, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 47

Urbana 64, South Hagerstown 20

Walkersville 55, Boonsboro 43

Walter Johnson 48, Rockville 44

Wilde Lake 45, Hammond 34

Williamsport 63, Clear Spring 13

Winston Churchill 74, Springbrook 12

Wootton 62, Watkins Mill 36

Worcester Prep School 50, Gunston Day 13

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

