Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 71, Harwood Southern 69
Archbishop Spalding 55, Calvert Hall College 42
Baltimore City College 74, Archbishop Curley 56
Bishop Ireton, Va. 74, Heights 68
Broadneck 55, Severna Park 28
C. Milton Wright 79, Eastern Tech 59
Carver Arts & Tech 49, Baltimore Chesapeake 47
Centennial 74, Reservoir 73
Century 62, Winters Mill 30
Clarksburg 52, John F. Kennedy 48
Col. Richardson 68, James M. Bennett 67
Coppin Academy 81, Silver Oak Academy 53
DuVal 62, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 28
Dulaney 75, Franklin 60
Dundalk 55, Towson 50
Elkton 66, Bohemia Manor 46
Fairmont Heights 91, College Park Academy 44
Gaithersburg 74, Saint James 56
Glenelg CS 70, Baltimore Douglass 29
Good Counsel 69, Blake 57
Gunston Day 44, Worcester Prep School 40
Hancock 67, Northern Garrett 53
Howard 52, Westminster 50
Jefferson, W.Va. 82, Broadfording Christian Academy 72
Joppatowne 69, North East 50
Lake Clifton 85, Southwestern 13
Leonardtown 62, McDonough 53
Long Reach 65, Mt. Hebron 64
Middletown 52, Linganore 46
Milford Mill 79, Perry Hall 61
Montgomery Blair 68, Magruder 57
Mt. Airy Christian 60, Heritage Academy 52
Mt. Carmel 55, Loyola 51
New Town 86, Randallstown 67
North County 65, Glen Burnie 50
North Hagerstown 77, Brunswick 50
Northeast – AA 81, Meade 53
Northwest – Mtg 77, Seneca Valley 66
Oakland Mills 73, Atholton 64
Old Mill 84, Pasadena Chesapeake 75
Parkdale 74, La Plata 55
Patterson Mill 52, Fallston 46
Patuxent 62, Calverton 37
Pikesville 52, Western STES 46
Potomac 85, Hyattsville Northwestern 71
Quince Orchard 54, Walt Whitman 50
Richard Montgomery 82, Sherwood 59
River Hill 48, Marriotts Ridge 26
South River 77, Arundel 66
Sparrows Point 38, Kenwood 37
Springbrook 71, Winston Churchill 61
St. Charles 64, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 59
St. Frances 102, St. Maria Goretti 35
St. Mary’s Ryken 67, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 65, 2OT
Walter Johnson 64, Rockville 50
Watkins Mill 48, Wootton 42
Wheaton 48, Poolesville 38
Wilde Lake 66, Hammond 53
Woodlawn 69, Parkville 56
York County Tech, Pa. 45, North Harford 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Oakland Southern vs. Allegany, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 61, South River 58
Baltimore Chesapeake 30, Carver Arts & Tech 26
Baltimore Chesapeake 30, Carver Vo-Tech 26
Bethel Park, Pa. 54, North Point 41
Bladensburg 61, Crossland 23
Bullis 45, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 40
Calvert 57, St. Charles 51
Centennial 66, Reservoir 60
Clarksburg 77, John F. Kennedy 23
Delmarva Christian, Del. 61, Salisbury Christian School 39
Dulaney 34, Franklin 29
Dunbar 64, Green Street Academy 4
Forest Park 82, Patterson 6
Gaithersburg 63, Albert Einstein 54
Gerstell Academy 47, St. Mary’s 46
Glen Burnie 52, North County 43
Harwood Southern 64, Annapolis 54
Howard 68, Westminster 32
Hyattsville Northwestern 33, Central 26
Indian Creek 52, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 34
Joppatowne 42, Rising Sun 35
Kenwood 47, Sparrows Point 26
Largo 47, Northern – Cal 27
Laurel 48, Blake 35
Mardela 41, Crisfield 28
Meade 62, Northeast – AA 30
Middletown 63, Linganore 36
Milford Mill 52, Perry Hall 48
Montgomery Blair 68, Magruder 24
Mt. De Sales Academy 50, Maryvale 45
Mt. Hebron 56, Long Reach 14
Oakdale 55, Tuscarora 38
Oakland Mills 51, Atholton 40
Old Mill 78, Pasadena Chesapeake 35
Parkdale 59, College Park Academy 4
Parkville 46, Woodlawn 40
Pikesville 52, Western STES 46
Poolesville 60, Wheaton 20
Quince Orchard 51, Walt Whitman 42
River Hill 48, Marriotts Ridge 26
Seneca Valley 48, Northwest – Mtg 45
Severna Park 39, Broadneck 21
Sherwood 63, Richard Montgomery 48
Smithsburg 59, Francis Scott Key 34
St. Andrew’s 64, Archbishop Spalding 26
St. John’s, D.C. 62, Holy Cross 33
St. Mary’s Ryken 62, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 47
Urbana 64, South Hagerstown 20
Walkersville 55, Boonsboro 43
Walter Johnson 48, Rockville 44
Wilde Lake 45, Hammond 34
Williamsport 63, Clear Spring 13
Winston Churchill 74, Springbrook 12
Wootton 62, Watkins Mill 36
Worcester Prep School 50, Gunston Day 13
