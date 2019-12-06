Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

December 6, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Tayron Guerrero off waivers from Miami.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Beau Taylor on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Tanner Anderson, Ben Bracewell, Wandisson Charles, Parker Dunshee, Brian Howard and Miguel Romero; INFs Nick Allen and Logan Davidson and OFs Greg Deichmann and Mark Payton o minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired OF Hunter Renfroe, INF Xavier Edwards and a player to be named from the San Diego Padres for OF Tommy Pham and INF/RHP Jake Cronenworth. F

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Gibson on a three-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Winkler on a one-year contract. Named Dan Kantrovitz vice president, scouting; and Jasmine Horan amateur scouting analyst.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Brach on a one-year contract.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Jamal Wilson to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded INF Jake Vieth to Fargo-Moorhead (AA) for INF Joe Becht, RHP Taylor Bloye, and a player to be named.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Traded 1B Jamey Smart to Windy City.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Saige Jenco to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Fired David Fizdale coach. Promoted Mike Miller to interim head coach.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired OT Isaiah Prince off waivers from Miami. Placed S Brandon Wilson on the reserve/injured list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Jack Doyle to a contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Yakov Trenin from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Boo Nieves to Hartford (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Fs Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and D Martin Marincin from Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Traded D Rob O’Gara to Springfield for future considerations.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed G Clement Diop to a one-year contract.n

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Michael Amir Murillo to RSC Anderlecht (Belgium)

COLLEGE

FRESNO STATE — Announced the resignation of football coach Jeff Tedford.

INDIANA — Agreed to terms with football coach Tom Allen on a seven-year contract through the 2026 season.

WAGNER — Announced the school has parted ways with football coach Jason Houghtaling.

