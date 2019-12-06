Friday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Tayron Guerrero off waivers from Miami.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Beau Taylor on a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Tanner Anderson, Ben Bracewell, Wandisson Charles, Parker Dunshee, Brian Howard and Miguel Romero; INFs Nick Allen and Logan Davidson and OFs Greg Deichmann and Mark Payton o minor league contracts.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired OF Hunter Renfroe, INF Xavier Edwards and a player to be named from the San Diego Padres for OF Tommy Pham and INF/RHP Jake Cronenworth. F
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Gibson on a three-year contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Winkler on a one-year contract. Named Dan Kantrovitz vice president, scouting; and Jasmine Horan amateur scouting analyst.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Brach on a one-year contract.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Jamal Wilson to a contract extension.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded INF Jake Vieth to Fargo-Moorhead (AA) for INF Joe Becht, RHP Taylor Bloye, and a player to be named.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Traded 1B Jamey Smart to Windy City.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Saige Jenco to a contract extension.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Fired David Fizdale coach. Promoted Mike Miller to interim head coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired OT Isaiah Prince off waivers from Miami. Placed S Brandon Wilson on the reserve/injured list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Jack Doyle to a contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Yakov Trenin from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Boo Nieves to Hartford (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Fs Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and D Martin Marincin from Toronto (AHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Traded D Rob O’Gara to Springfield for future considerations.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed G Clement Diop to a one-year contract.n
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Michael Amir Murillo to RSC Anderlecht (Belgium)
FRESNO STATE — Announced the resignation of football coach Jeff Tedford.
INDIANA — Agreed to terms with football coach Tom Allen on a seven-year contract through the 2026 season.
WAGNER — Announced the school has parted ways with football coach Jason Houghtaling.
