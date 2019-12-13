Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

December 13, 2019 3:06 pm
 
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed SS Jose Peraza to a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Romine on a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Jesse Hahn to a one-year contract.

Advertisement
National League

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Michael Wacha to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Chris Mazza for assignment.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed SS Didi Gregorius to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived-injured CB Janoris Jenkins.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed LB Ryan Kerrigan on IR. Signed TE Caleb Wilson from Arizona’s practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WSINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed general manager Kyle Walters to a contract extension through the 2023 season and coach Mike O’Shea to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Brayden Burke from Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Matthew Phillips to Stockton (AHL).

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Madison Bowey from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Tommy Marchin from Atlanta (ECHL).

SOCCER
National Professional Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Announced the franchise is leaving the NPSL to join the National Independent Soccer Association.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein