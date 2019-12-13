Friday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Jose Peraza on a one-year contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Romine on a one-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on a one-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jesse Hahn to a one-year contract.
MILWAUKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brett Anderson on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Wacha on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Chris Mazza for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Didi Gregorius on a one-year contract.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed C Jackson Prichard to a contract extension. Signed RHP Johnathan Tripp.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 2B Jack Parenty.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Jonathan Lacroix.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Terrell Suggs.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed CB Tae Hayes off waivers from Jacksonville. Placed DT Gerald Willis on IR. Signed WR DeVante Parker to a contract extension through 2023.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released K Josh Gable from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived-injured CB Janoris Jenkins.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed LB Ryan Kerrigan on IR. Signed TE Caleb Wilson from Arizona’s practice squad.
WSINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed general manager Kyle Walters to a contract extension through the 2023 season and coach Mike O’Shea to a contract extension through the 2022 season.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Brayden Burke from Tucson (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Matthew Phillips to Stockton (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Madison Bowey from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Colton White to Binghamton (AHL). Activated C Nico Hischier from IR.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Niko Mikkola from San Antonio (AHL). Assigned F Austin Poganski to San Antonio.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Tommy Marchin from Atlanta (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|National Professional Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Announced the franchise is leaving the NPSL to join the National Independent Soccer Association.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Signed coordinator of officials for the Collegiate Officiating Consortium Bill Carollo to a five-year contract extension.
MEMPHIS — Named Ryan Silverfield football coach.
MISSOURI — Named D.J. Smith assistant defensive football coach.
NEBRASKA — Suspended men’s basketball G Jervay Green indefinitely for violating team rules.
